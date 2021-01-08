9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Nevers Mumba urges President Lungu to reject COVID-19 vaccines until local verifications are done

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Headlines Nevers Mumba urges President Lungu to reject COVID-19 vaccines until local verifications...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

MMD leader Nevers Mumba has advised President Edgar Lungu to reject the Covid-19 vaccines until verifications by local experts are conducted on the safety of the vaccines.

Dr Mumba said President Lungu should not be quick to accept the donated vaccines as they may put lives of the Zambian people at risk.

Dr Mumba who is a former Vice President in late President Mwanawasa’s administration recalled how Dr. Mwanawasa refused to receive a donation of GMO maize from the USA at the height of one of Zambia’s worst droughts.

“His argument was that as a country we did not have a legal framework to contain such a donation. He further explained that he was not sure of future agricultural implications the donation would have on the Zambian people. So he declined the offer,” Dr Mumba recalled.

“Our hope is that President Edgar Lungu shall emulate the Patriotism of Late President Levy Mwanawasa in the case of the COVID-19 Vaccine,” he said.

He maintained that the efficacy of the vaccines must be verified by local experts.

Zambia is expected to start administering Covid-19 vaccines next month following the approval from COVAX, a global initiative with the aim of ensuring rapid and equitable access to the vaccine by all.

Previous articleFAZ Presidential Candidate Joseph Nkole Dies
Next articlePharmacist calls for withdrawal of faulty syphilis test kits

3 COMMENTS

  2. I hope the president listens to him. There’s no need to rush. We’re beginning to hear a lot of reports about negative side effects of these vaccines. Natural immunity is the best.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mbombo’s Nkana Exit Confirmed

Cash-strapped Nkana have confirmed that they are selling some of the family silver with news that striker Idris Mbombo...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu upset by the level of bureaucracy in releasing funds for road projects

Headlines Chief Editor - 79
President Edgar Lungu has expressed worry at the levels of bureaucracy involved before releasing funds for some road projects by some ministries. The concerns were...
Read more

We desire to see mines in Zambian hands-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 54
President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that Zambians have the capacity to run the country’s mining industry in an effective and efficient manner that can...
Read more

HH blocked from leaving Lusaka airport to attend funeral in Ndola, ends up addressing mourners via Zoom

Headlines Chief Editor - 88
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to attend the funeral of...
Read more

President Lungu on the Copperbelt for a 3 Day Working Visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
President, Edgar Lungu has arrived in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province for a three-day working visit. President Lungu who is expected to inspect a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.