MMD leader Nevers Mumba has advised President Edgar Lungu to reject the Covid-19 vaccines until verifications by local experts are conducted on the safety of the vaccines.

Dr Mumba said President Lungu should not be quick to accept the donated vaccines as they may put lives of the Zambian people at risk.

Dr Mumba who is a former Vice President in late President Mwanawasa’s administration recalled how Dr. Mwanawasa refused to receive a donation of GMO maize from the USA at the height of one of Zambia’s worst droughts.

“His argument was that as a country we did not have a legal framework to contain such a donation. He further explained that he was not sure of future agricultural implications the donation would have on the Zambian people. So he declined the offer,” Dr Mumba recalled.

“Our hope is that President Edgar Lungu shall emulate the Patriotism of Late President Levy Mwanawasa in the case of the COVID-19 Vaccine,” he said.

He maintained that the efficacy of the vaccines must be verified by local experts.

Zambia is expected to start administering Covid-19 vaccines next month following the approval from COVAX, a global initiative with the aim of ensuring rapid and equitable access to the vaccine by all.