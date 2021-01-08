9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 8, 2021
No Miner will lose Job at Mopani, President Lungu Assures Workers

Kitwe, January 8, 2021 ZANIS — President Edgar Lungu has assured miners at Mopani Copper Mines that there will be no job losses at the mining firm.

And President Lungu has told management at Mopani that the government will ensure talks with Glencore are promptly concluded to bring certainty to the Mining giant.

President Lungu said this when he addressed miners at Mopani Copper Mines plant in Kitwe today.

“I’m urging you to continue working hard because it is through hard work that the economy will be sustained. I can assure you that Mopani Copper Mines will remain viable and vibrant,” President Lungu told the miners.

The Head of State has since called on union leaders to continue encouraging their members on the need to continue working hard and ensure production is up and running.

“I’m asking you the unions to continue working very hard like we have always done previously, and ensure that minerals are extracted. Continue encouraging your members that soon the light will shine,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu explained that his job is to ensure that hope is restored in the miners, further assuring them of his government’s support.

And Minister of Mines, Richard Musukwa said the mine will continue operating and that government will ensure much needed support is rendered to keep it afloat.

Meanwhile, Mopani Copper Mines ,Chief Executive Office, Charles Sakanya said 2020 was a very difficult year for the mining company, but hopes to see a better 2021.

Workers Listening to President Lungu at Mopani Mines

Workers Listening to President Lungu at Mopani Mines

  2. Miner’s are fed up with his promises,in 2015 he was in mufulira and assured Miner’s that no Miner will suffer prunning,He did not even reach Sabina many received letters of termination, what did he do?!, promised them “ex Miner’s” farm lands,who has any land from the promised Land,Non,Today he was here at Mopani Nkana mine,Not even giving the gallant men any voice,the men waited for him alas it ended a forward chatting rally.

