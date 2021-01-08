Opposition Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has called on all political party leaders to support and appreciate the works of the government of the day.

And Shiwang`andu Area Member of Parliament Steven Kampyongo said it is significant that political parties promote peace and unity in the Country instead of violence.

Mr. Sinkamba points out that political Party Leaders must embrace the unity of purpose as Leaders by taking a key leading role in promoting peace.

“ I appreciate the tremendous works that Shiwang`andu Area Member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo is doing in Shiwang`andu constituency, “ he said.

Development should be at the core centre adding that political parties acknowledge development facilitated by Government and avoid violence in order to embrace peace, he reasoned.

“Disregarding those in power should not be the case however those in the opposition political parties must give credit where it`s due and appreciate works delivered by the PF Government, ” said Mr. Sinkamba.

The opposition party leader said this after witnessing the handover of building materials at Chilombo Primary School to facilitate for the completion of a 1×3 classroom block, on which construction works have reached at roofing level.

Mr. Sinkamba has further appreciated the works that Mr. Kampyongo is doing in Shiwang`andu constituency especially in improving the education sector and Health.

Mr. Kampyongo has commended Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for adding something towards the bill to procure iron sheets for Chilombo Primary School.

The lawmaker, who is also Minister of Home Affairs, has since thanked Mr. Sinkamba for the gesture and said that the materials procured will go a long way in completing the infrastructure.