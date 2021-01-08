Zanaco have taken an overnight lead of the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-1 Midlands derby victory away at Kabwe Warriors as the season resumed from the fortnight Christmas break.

But the seven-time champions had to rally from one-down to leave Godfrey “Ucar”Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe with the 3 points.

Twiza Chaibela put Warriors ahead in the 2nd minute but that lead lasted just fourteen minutes when Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo struck with the equalizer.

Ernest Mbewe scored the winner in the 55th minute to lift Zanaco from third to first on 21 points and relegating Prison Leopards, who have 20 points, to number two.

Prison only play this Sunday away to Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.



2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS AND FIXTURES

WEEK 12

08/01/2021

Kabwe Warriors 1-Zanaco 2

09/01/2021

Lumwana Radiants-Green Buffaloes

Buildcon-Red Arrows

Young Green Eagles-Indeni

10/01/2021

Napsa Stars-Prison Leopards

Forest Rangers-Kitwe United

20/01/2021

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles

POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Nkwazi

Nkana-Power Dynamos