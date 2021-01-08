9.5 C
Zanaco Go Top After Midlands Derby Victory

Zanaco have taken an overnight lead of the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-1 Midlands derby victory away at Kabwe Warriors as the season resumed from the fortnight Christmas break.

But the seven-time champions had to rally from one-down to leave Godfrey “Ucar”Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe with the 3 points.

Twiza Chaibela put Warriors ahead in the 2nd minute but that lead lasted just fourteen minutes when Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo struck with the equalizer.

Ernest Mbewe scored the winner in the 55th minute to lift Zanaco from third to first on 21 points and relegating Prison Leopards, who have 20 points, to number two.

Prison only play this Sunday away to Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS AND FIXTURES
WEEK 12
08/01/2021
Kabwe Warriors 1-Zanaco 2
09/01/2021
Lumwana Radiants-Green Buffaloes
Buildcon-Red Arrows
Young Green Eagles-Indeni
10/01/2021
Napsa Stars-Prison Leopards
Forest Rangers-Kitwe United
20/01/2021
Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles
POSTPONED:
Zesco United-Nkwazi
Nkana-Power Dynamos

