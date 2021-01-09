Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that all former ministers who stayed in office after dissolution of parliament in 2016 have refunded the treasury the emoluments and allowances they obtained.

Mr. Mwila said that the resources came from within the party and well-wishers, adding that the PF treasures the rule of law hence its action to settle the bill.

Mr. Mwila was speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe and said that the Ministers offered selfless services to the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has warned aspiring candidates to desist from de-campaigning incumbents. Mr. Mwila said the decision to allow people to aspire for various positions was in good faith and should not be used to discredit others, adding that the party will take disciplinary action against all those found wanting.

And Mr. Mwila said the Central Committee will soon meet to decide on the party’s General Conference after provincial conferences are held in Northern and Luapula.

He said the Northern Province Conference will be held on 23rd January 2021 while the Luapula Province conference will be held on 30th January 2021.