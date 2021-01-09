9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 9, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Doctors condemn the actions of Honeybee Pharmacy and the Government systems that allowed it

By editor
41 views
0
Health Doctors condemn the actions of Honeybee Pharmacy and the Government systems that...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

RDAZ statement on the parliamentary public accounts committee report on faulty Healthcare supplies in circulation

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has as its primary mandate, to safeguard the welfare of all doctors in Zambia.RDAZ membership reports daily to the various frontlines of healthcare in order to deliver quality services to the Zambian people across the country.Our doctors continue to work tirelessly in the face of challenges,including the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The Association condemns in the strongest possible terms,the provision of unsafe,substandard health supplies to healthcare professionals.It is the expectation of our membership,particularly those working in public institutions,that they will be fully supported by Government in the service of Zambian patients.We serve in good faith,and-in compromising our ability to work safely by distributing defective personal protective equipment and supplies-our faith in the system has been sorely tested.The actions of Honeybee Pharmacy,perpetrated under government’s watch,have endangered the lives of the Zambian people and has betrayed the trust Zambians have placed in our healthcare system.It is unimaginable to consider the extent of damage to human life the substandard supplies have caused which include but not limited to unwanted pregnancies and infections from sexually transmitted diseases including HIV among others.

On behalf of our membership, RDAZ therefore,demands swift,exhaustive investigation and action to ensure that such an egregious dereliction of duty to healthcare workers and Zambian public will never again be sanctioned.We further call upon ZAMRA to enact an immediate and aggressive recall exercise of all substandard products.RDAZ will keenly follow up the proceedings,to ensure that the safety and confidence of our members and the public are once again restored.

For God and Country,

Dr.Isaac Sakala

President Resident Doctors Association of Zambia

Previous articleKapumbu Suffers Last Minute Axe From CHAN Team

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Healtheditor - 0

Doctors condemn the actions of Honeybee Pharmacy and the Government systems that allowed it

RDAZ statement on the parliamentary public accounts committee report on faulty Healthcare supplies in circulation The Resident Doctors Association of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Pharmacist calls for withdrawal of faulty syphilis test kits

Health Chief Editor - 10
A Ndola-based pharmacist Jerome Kanyika has advised the government to withdraw syphilis test kits being distributed to health centers countrywide. Mr. Kanyika...
Read more

UNZA mourns Professor Kumar Baboo’s untimely death

Health editor - 12
The University of Zambia (UNZA) is saddened to announce the untimely death of Professor Kumar Sridutt Baboo, a Professor of Public Health and Tropical...
Read more

Don’t spread wrong information about new Covid variant-MQHZ

Health Chief Editor - 9
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has called on the public to stop spreading wrong information about the new variant of...
Read more

Zambia records 850 new COVID-19 cases

Health Chief Editor - 25
Zambia has recorded 850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded since the first announcement on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.