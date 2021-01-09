RDAZ statement on the parliamentary public accounts committee report on faulty Healthcare supplies in circulation

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has as its primary mandate, to safeguard the welfare of all doctors in Zambia.RDAZ membership reports daily to the various frontlines of healthcare in order to deliver quality services to the Zambian people across the country.Our doctors continue to work tirelessly in the face of challenges,including the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The Association condemns in the strongest possible terms,the provision of unsafe,substandard health supplies to healthcare professionals.It is the expectation of our membership,particularly those working in public institutions,that they will be fully supported by Government in the service of Zambian patients.We serve in good faith,and-in compromising our ability to work safely by distributing defective personal protective equipment and supplies-our faith in the system has been sorely tested.The actions of Honeybee Pharmacy,perpetrated under government’s watch,have endangered the lives of the Zambian people and has betrayed the trust Zambians have placed in our healthcare system.It is unimaginable to consider the extent of damage to human life the substandard supplies have caused which include but not limited to unwanted pregnancies and infections from sexually transmitted diseases including HIV among others.

On behalf of our membership, RDAZ therefore,demands swift,exhaustive investigation and action to ensure that such an egregious dereliction of duty to healthcare workers and Zambian public will never again be sanctioned.We further call upon ZAMRA to enact an immediate and aggressive recall exercise of all substandard products.RDAZ will keenly follow up the proceedings,to ensure that the safety and confidence of our members and the public are once again restored.

For God and Country,

Dr.Isaac Sakala

President Resident Doctors Association of Zambia