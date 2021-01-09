Government has banned football fans from all games due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they would comply with the directive announced by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

“The health of players, officials, fans and other stakeholders remains our priority and the decision by Government to prohibit fans from stadia will allow us to continue with football under the new normal based on advice we have received from the Ministries of Health and Sport,” Kashala said.

“We appeal to all clubs to ensure that they follow all COVID-19 health guidelines such as putting in place hand washing facilities, sanitizing, social distancing and masking up without fail.

“These measures will help in ensuring that football continues to be played despite the prevailing situation in the country.”