9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 9, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Fans Banned From Stadiums After Covid-19 Cases Spike

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Fans Banned From Stadiums After Covid-19 Cases Spike
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has banned football fans from all games due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they would comply with the directive announced by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

“The health of players, officials, fans and other stakeholders remains our priority and the decision by Government to prohibit fans from stadia will allow us to continue with football under the new normal based on advice we have received from the Ministries of Health and Sport,” Kashala said.

“We appeal to all clubs to ensure that they follow all COVID-19 health guidelines such as putting in place hand washing facilities, sanitizing, social distancing and masking up without fail.

“These measures will help in ensuring that football continues to be played despite the prevailing situation in the country.”

Previous articleRed Arrows Recovery Continues After Downing Buildcon

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Fans Banned From Stadiums After Covid-19 Cases Spike

Government has banned football fans from all games due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Recovery Continues After Downing Buildcon

Feature Sports sports - 2
Red Arrows recovery continued on Saturday when they beat hosts Buildcon to collect their second straight league win. Arrows beat Buildcon 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

Napsa Stars Welcome Gor Mahia Challenge and Zesco United Duo

Feature Sports sports - 2
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is relishing their CAF Confederation Cup date against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and has also welcomed the signing of...
Read more

Kapumbu Suffers Last Minute Axe From CHAN Team

Feature Sports sports - 9
Defender Fackson Kapumbu has suffered CHAN heartbreak after he was axed from Friday’s travelling party to join Chipolopolo in Cameroon. Kapumbu was a late call-up...
Read more

Zanaco Go Top After Midlands Derby Victory

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have taken an overnight lead of the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-1 Midlands derby victory away at Kabwe Warriors as the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.