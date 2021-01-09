Defender Fackson Kapumbu has suffered CHAN heartbreak after he was axed from Friday’s travelling party to join Chipolopolo in Cameroon.

Kapumbu was a late call-up for the tournament after impressing in the All Stars vs. The Rest game on December 28 in Lusaka that ended 1-1.

The Zesco United defender had eagerly waited and trained for 12 days in Lusaka to get on the plane with the other call-ups who stayed behind due to administrative reasons or had continental engagements.

But Kapumbu’s fellow late call-up from “The Rest” team, midfielder Harrison Chisala, has travelled after attending to CAF Champions League obligations with Nkana.

Kapumbu’s club mate and midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has also travelled together with Nkwazi defender Pride Bwalya.

Napsa Stars defender Luka Banda, who also had a continental assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup, is en route to Cameroon.

They will join Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende joined the team last Tuesday in Yaoundé after his clubs’ CAF Confederation Cup away date there in Cameroon against Cotonsport.

Shamende later featured in Chipolopolo’s 2-0 friendly win over hosts Cameroon on January 7.

Chipolopolo will kick off their 2021 CHAN Group D campaign on January 19 against Tanzania, then later play Guinea on January 23 and wrap-up their preliminary stage fixtures on January 27 against Namibia.