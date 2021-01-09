Defender Fackson Kapumbu has suffered CHAN heartbreak after he was axed from Friday’s travelling party to join Chipolopolo in Cameroon.
Kapumbu was a late call-up for the tournament after impressing in the All Stars vs. The Rest game on December 28 in Lusaka that ended 1-1.
The Zesco United defender had eagerly waited and trained for 12 days in Lusaka to get on the plane with the other call-ups who stayed behind due to administrative reasons or had continental engagements.
But Kapumbu’s fellow late call-up from “The Rest” team, midfielder Harrison Chisala, has travelled after attending to CAF Champions League obligations with Nkana.
Kapumbu’s club mate and midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has also travelled together with Nkwazi defender Pride Bwalya.
Napsa Stars defender Luka Banda, who also had a continental assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup, is en route to Cameroon.
They will join Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende joined the team last Tuesday in Yaoundé after his clubs’ CAF Confederation Cup away date there in Cameroon against Cotonsport.
Shamende later featured in Chipolopolo’s 2-0 friendly win over hosts Cameroon on January 7.
Chipolopolo will kick off their 2021 CHAN Group D campaign on January 19 against Tanzania, then later play Guinea on January 23 and wrap-up their preliminary stage fixtures on January 27 against Namibia.
Honestly its so true that never judge a book by its cover, I had always talked bad about the spiritual healers because I lived a very good life with a nice business and had a nice family with my husband and our two kids. I always thought that they were scammers and crooks and I never believed that anyone can solve someone’s problems . I could rudely reply to the posts about the healers with insults little did I know that one day they will help me. It started when a strange disease attacked one of my kids for several months. The eldest child could get an attack and he faints with lots of saliva from his mouth and mucus fluids from his nose. I visited most of the big hospitals in South Africa but the doctors couldn’t see the disease. I went to pastors, certain healers, prophets and priests but couldn’t see any change. I sold all of my properties and lost my businesses since I didn’t have time for them as wanted to save my son’s life. We lost everything. My husband started losing interest in me, disrespected me, insulted me in front of our kids, all my in-laws hate me. He always said that I had a curse of bad luck that I brought to the family. I was left with no hope. The worst point of it is when my husband started cheating on me with a rich well-known business woman which I won’t mention her name. I got depressed and wanted to kill myself. One of my closest friend noticed my situation and I explained to her what was going on in my life. She just gave me a phone number and told me that just a single call will be a solution to all my problems. My friend called profisma and made an appointment to go to his office and on that date, my friend picked me very early in the morning and took me there. I explained everything to her. He asked us to go back and bring the sick kid and we did so. He cast his spells and after a few hours, my son was healed and never had the attacks again up to date. After three days my husband came back home and apologized to me. He gave me a ring for my business and as I speak now am not complaining. I got back everything. Call or whatsapp him on +27783320386. Really he made me have life again
This is bad for him…