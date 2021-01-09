9.5 C
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Napsa Stars Welcome Gor Mahia Challenge and Zesco United Duo

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is relishing their CAF Confederation Cup date against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and has also welcomed the signing of a high profile duo from Zesco United.

Kenyan defender David Owino and Burundi midfielder Enock Sabumukama have joined Napsa just 24 hours after Napsa were drawn against Gor Mahia in February’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage qualifier decider.

“I think it is a fair draw and it will be very interesting to play this team because they have a big history but also we are writing our history in this competition and at continental level,” Fathi said.

Napsa will visit the 1987 winners of the competitions’ old format, the CAF Cup Winner Cup, on February 14 in Nairobi and host the Kenyan giants on February 21 in Lusaka.

“You see, when you start away, it is an advantage on our side but also it gives them an advantage although it depends on how it goes at home.

“But of course there is too much pressure on the home team especially when they don’t get the result and we have also been through that experience before.”

Meanwhile, Owino have joined Napsa on a two year deal after five years at Zesco.

Sabumukama has signed a three year deal after spending three years at Zesco.

“The two players are experienced players and are national team players for their countries,” Fathi said.

They also have big continental experience with Zesco United so it is a big step for us and they will add value to the team.”

