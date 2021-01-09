9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 9, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ndola council releases K320,000 for building Pamodzi market

By Chief Editor
41 views
2
General News Ndola council releases K320,000 for building Pamodzi market
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ndola City Council has released K320, 000 for the construction of Pamodzi habitant modern market shelter and an ablution block.

Pamodzi Councillor Manase Siwila said the market will accommodate over 150 marketeers.

“A local contractor, Mary Investment limited, has been awarded the contract to build the market shelter and it is expected to complete the works within three months,” he said.

Mr. Siwila added that the construction of a modern market shelter will improve the manner in which traders are doing their business as they will be accommodated in a new shelter.

He Siwila however warned that he will not accept sub-standard works on the project.

And Pamodzi Habitat market chairperson Edward Bwalya thanked government for looking into the plight of the traders.

Mr. Bwalya said the new market shelter will give marketers dignity as they will be conducting business in a conducive environment.

Previous articleThe Lubambe Mine Extension is such good news to be ignored-President Lungu

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Ndola council releases K320,000 for building Pamodzi market

The Ndola City Council has released K320, 000 for the construction of Pamodzi habitant modern market shelter and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Some Councils are ignoring my Ministry over Covid-19 measures, complains Charles Banda

General News Chief Editor - 15
Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda says some instructions being issued on covid-19 preventive measures by some local authorities have not been cleared by...
Read more

Criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy will be held accountable, says US Embassy in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 13
  The United States Embassy in Lusaka has said that the criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy yesterday will be held...
Read more

Lifuka questions President Lungu’s silence over Honey Bee scandal

General News Chief Editor - 25
Transparency International Zambia President Reuben Lifuka has questioned why President Edgar Lungu is silent over the Honey Been Pharmacy procurement scandal. Mr Lifuka who is...
Read more

FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole dies

General News Chief Editor - 12
FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole has died. Nkole died in the early hours of Friday at Levy Mwanawasa hospital. He was one of the main candidates...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.