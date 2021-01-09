The Ndola City Council has released K320, 000 for the construction of Pamodzi habitant modern market shelter and an ablution block.

Pamodzi Councillor Manase Siwila said the market will accommodate over 150 marketeers.

“A local contractor, Mary Investment limited, has been awarded the contract to build the market shelter and it is expected to complete the works within three months,” he said.

Mr. Siwila added that the construction of a modern market shelter will improve the manner in which traders are doing their business as they will be accommodated in a new shelter.

He Siwila however warned that he will not accept sub-standard works on the project.

And Pamodzi Habitat market chairperson Edward Bwalya thanked government for looking into the plight of the traders.

Mr. Bwalya said the new market shelter will give marketers dignity as they will be conducting business in a conducive environment.