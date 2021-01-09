Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda says some instructions being issued on covid-19 preventive measures by some local authorities have not been cleared by relevant authorities.

Dr. Banda has since cautioned that all local authorities that intend to issue statements on Covid-19 measures or any other policies must ensure that they receive blessings of the ministry which is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in order to enforce presidential directives appropriately.

Mr Banda reiterated that the directives by President Edgar Lungu during his last address on covid-19 measures in terms of bars and nightclub operations, restaurants, gyms, casinos, funerals among others are still in effect.

Some local authorities have issued various measures intended to stop the spread of covid-19 such as the ban on weddings and closure of bars among others.