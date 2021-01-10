Forest Rangers roared into the top four on Sunday following an easy 4-0 home victory over winless Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Last season’s FAZ Super Division runners-up returned to winning ways after losing 2-1 in their last game of 2020 away at Kabwe Warriors on December 27.

Midfielder Shadreck Malambo headed-in the first goal in the 28th minute to give Forest a somewhat flattering 1-0 halftime lead had striker Quadri Kola been more clinical in front of United’s goal mouth.

Kola made up for his first half misdemeanours with a tap-in from close -range in the 51st minute.

United defender and captain Moses Lolozi then turned the ball into his own net five minutes later to summarise the visitors form so far this season.

Kola completed his redemption in the 89th minute with a fine volley after a collecting a fine ball from ex-Chipolopolo star Clifford Mulenga.

Forest rise from sixth to third on 19 points, two points behind leaders Zanaco and have displaced their Ndola rivals Zesco United to fourth on goal difference.

United stay riveted at the base of the log and winless after eleven games with just 4 points and already looking set for a quick return to the second tier.

Meanwhile, United’s defeat came in the wake of Stephen Mwansa’s sacking over Christmas who was replaced by assistant George Phiri as caretaker.