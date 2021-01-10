Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will not underrate 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage opponents Tihad Casablanca just because they are a Moroccan 2nd Division club.

Tihad qualified to represent Morocco in continental competition this term after winning the Throne Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

“I think in CAF they are no teams that you can consider to be minors,” Kaindu told LT Sports.

“Yes, probably it is the first time they have qualified to CAF but I think they are not there by mistake.

“They are the Cup winners and I think they worked hard to be there.

“This is just not an ordinary team, this is a North African team, and we know what North African teams can do when they come to play against us from the southern region.

“So I think we will take it seriously and pray complacency does not affect us in this game.”

Nkana have only eliminated one North African team from continental action that came in the 2014 edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

They ejected CA Bizertin of Tunisia on away goals rule following a 1-1 draw to see Nkana make their long-awaited group stage debut by the same aggregate score line.

Nkana will be home in the first leg on February 13 and travel to Morocco for the final leg on February 21.

But the Kitwe giants have yet to win at home in continental football this season after two draws in the CAF Champions League when they finished 0-0 against Bantu FC of Lesotho and 1-1 with Petro Atletico of Angola.

Nkana were relegated to the Confederation Cup after Petro eliminated them 2-1 on aggregate at the pre-group stage of the CAF Champions League.