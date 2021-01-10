9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Kaindu: Nkana Won’t Underrate Tihad Casablanca

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kaindu: Nkana Won't Underrate Tihad Casablanca
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will not underrate 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage opponents Tihad Casablanca just because they are a Moroccan 2nd Division club.

Tihad qualified to represent Morocco in continental competition this term after winning the Throne Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

“I think in CAF they are no teams that you can consider to be minors,” Kaindu told LT Sports.

“Yes, probably it is the first time they have qualified to CAF but I think they are not there by mistake.

“They are the Cup winners and I think they worked hard to be there.

“This is just not an ordinary team, this is a North African team, and we know what North African teams can do when they come to play against us from the southern region.

“So I think we will take it seriously and pray complacency does not affect us in this game.”

Nkana have only eliminated one North African team from continental action that came in the 2014 edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

They ejected CA Bizertin of Tunisia on away goals rule following a 1-1 draw to see Nkana make their long-awaited group stage debut by the same aggregate score line.

Nkana will be home in the first leg on February 13 and travel to Morocco for the final leg on February 21.

But the Kitwe giants have yet to win at home in continental football this season after two draws in the CAF Champions League when they finished 0-0 against Bantu FC of Lesotho and 1-1 with Petro Atletico of Angola.

Nkana were relegated to the Confederation Cup after Petro eliminated them 2-1 on aggregate at the pre-group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Visit has rejuvenated the Party on the Copperbelt-Musukwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kaindu: Nkana Won’t Underrate Tihad Casablanca

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will not underrate 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage opponents Tihad Casablanca just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Fans Banned From Stadiums After Covid-19 Cases Spike

Feature Sports sports - 5
Government has banned football fans from all games due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they would comply with...
Read more

Red Arrows Recovery Continues After Downing Buildcon

Feature Sports sports - 6
Red Arrows recovery continued on Saturday when they beat hosts Buildcon to collect their second straight league win. Arrows beat Buildcon 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

Napsa Stars Welcome Gor Mahia Challenge and Zesco United Duo

Feature Sports sports - 3
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is relishing their CAF Confederation Cup date against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and has also welcomed the signing of...
Read more

Kapumbu Suffers Last Minute Axe From CHAN Team

Feature Sports sports - 9
Defender Fackson Kapumbu has suffered CHAN heartbreak after he was axed from Friday’s travelling party to join Chipolopolo in Cameroon. Kapumbu was a late call-up...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.