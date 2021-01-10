9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must resign over the HoneyBee Scandal

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must resign over the HoneyBee Scandal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chingola has asked the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to resign from his position for allowing his ministry to procure expired drugs, condoms and gloves.

Speaking on Iwave radio yesterday afternoon on Programme dubbed, “the community platform”, Chingola District vice Chairman for politics Alex Mwale said Dr. Chilufya must resign for endangering Zambian lives. Mr. Mwale stated that how many people have risked their by these expired drugs and condoms as revealed by PAC?

“If Dr. Chitalu can’t resign on his own, then we expect President Edgar Lungu who is his appointing authority to fire him especially that this is not the first time his ministry has involved itself is in a similar scandal”, Mr Mwale demanded.
Mr. Mwale added that should President Lungu fail to relieve Dr. Chilufya of his duties, Zambians will be justified once they start speculating that President Lungu is in support of the wrong things happening at the ministry of health. “Zambians should not expect such things of buying expired drugs to be happening under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and this is the reason why we want him to be the Republican President after August 12 this year”. Mr. Mwale added.

On KCM Mr. Mwale reminded the listeners that without pressure from UPND, Vedanta would have been running KCM to date. “Since we are the ones who forced government to act against vedanta, we are also demanding that let the Liquidator (Mr. Milingo Lungu) pay miners’ severance package at once and not in three installments,” said Mwale. He further demanded that KCM must be sold as a unit and not splitting it into two companies because this will mean that each company will have it’s condition of service for their employees. “It is also possible that the two buyers for Konkola Mineral Resources Limited and Konkola Smelterco limited are small companies that may not even be capable of running the mines,” explained Mr Mwale.

Earlier, Mr. Mwale told listeners that as UPND just like many Zambians, we were shocked to learn that President HH was blocked by state security from leaving Lusaka to the copperbelt where he was scheduled to attend the burial for Copperbelt our Youth Chairman the late Ronald Bwalya Manenga MHSRIP who died in a road accident just because President Lungu was also on the copperbelt. “Where on earth have you ever heard someone being stopped from mourning their loved ones?” Mr. Mwale asked.
When time for calling in came, all the callers except for two agreed with Mr. Mwale and pledged to vote for HH and all UPND candidates in this year’s general elections.

Previous articleArrest Chomba Kaoma: HoneyBee Corruption Must Have Been with Lungu’s Blessing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must resign over the HoneyBee Scandal

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chingola has asked the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

PF Central Committee has already settled for President Lungu as Party Candidate for 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 43
Member of the PF Central Committee Hon Davies Chisopa has emphasized that the Central Committee already settled for President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic...
Read more

Burial of a Deceased COVID-19 patient by Government Officers triggers Protest

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Chaos erupted at the Chililabombwe District Administration following the death and burial of a man who had tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently...
Read more

We are Safe Despite Going Down 3-1 to PF in Our Strongholds, UPND Political Strategist Assures Members

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 63
A member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) has assured his fellow party members concerned about the loss suffered by the party...
Read more

UPND retains Ward In Livimngstone, but loses in North Western Province

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 45
The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), in Livingstone has retained the Maramba Ward seat after its candidate emerged victorious in yesterday’s by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.