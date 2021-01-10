9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Lungu’s Visit has rejuvenated the Party on the Copperbelt-Musukwa

By Chief Editor
41 views
8
Feature Politics President Lungu's Visit has rejuvenated the Party on the Copperbelt-Musukwa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Mobilisation Richard Musukwa has said that the visit to the Copperbelt Province by President Edgar Lungu has rejuvenated the Party in the region.

Mr. Musukwa said that the thunderous welcome given to the President has shown that the PF is still strong on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Musukwa said that people lined up the streets despite having been discouraged just to have a glimpse of the President.

Mr. Musukwa said that President Lungu does not take this support for granted and will pay back by providing the people with key infrastructure such as roads.

He told ZNBC news that miners at KCM and Mopani are happy with the assurance that was given by the President regarding their welfare.

Mr. Musukwa said miners and suppliers on the Copperbelt should not be lied to by any one because President Lungu has publicly told them that he will protect their interest.

He said Copperbelt will in August show the opposition that elections are won on the ground and not social media.

Mr. Musukwa said this time around there will be no apathy on the Copperbelt because people want the PF to continue in office.

He said while the opposition is busy promoting propaganda, the PF is providing development to the people.

PF members listening to President Lungu
PF members listening to President Lungu

PF members listening to President Lungu
PF members listening to President Lungu

Previous articleMinister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must resign over the HoneyBee Scandal

8 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 8

President Lungu’s Visit has rejuvenated the Party on the Copperbelt-Musukwa

The Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Mobilisation Richard Musukwa has said that the visit to the Copperbelt Province by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must resign over the HoneyBee Scandal

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chingola has asked the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to resign from his position for...
Read more

PF Central Committee has already settled for President Lungu as Party Candidate for 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 43
Member of the PF Central Committee Hon Davies Chisopa has emphasized that the Central Committee already settled for President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic...
Read more

Burial of a Deceased COVID-19 patient by Government Officers triggers Protest

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Chaos erupted at the Chililabombwe District Administration following the death and burial of a man who had tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently...
Read more

We are Safe Despite Going Down 3-1 to PF in Our Strongholds, UPND Political Strategist Assures Members

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 63
A member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) has assured his fellow party members concerned about the loss suffered by the party...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.