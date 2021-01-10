The Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Mobilisation Richard Musukwa has said that the visit to the Copperbelt Province by President Edgar Lungu has rejuvenated the Party in the region.

Mr. Musukwa said that the thunderous welcome given to the President has shown that the PF is still strong on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Musukwa said that people lined up the streets despite having been discouraged just to have a glimpse of the President.

Mr. Musukwa said that President Lungu does not take this support for granted and will pay back by providing the people with key infrastructure such as roads.

He told ZNBC news that miners at KCM and Mopani are happy with the assurance that was given by the President regarding their welfare.

Mr. Musukwa said miners and suppliers on the Copperbelt should not be lied to by any one because President Lungu has publicly told them that he will protect their interest.

He said Copperbelt will in August show the opposition that elections are won on the ground and not social media.

Mr. Musukwa said this time around there will be no apathy on the Copperbelt because people want the PF to continue in office.

He said while the opposition is busy promoting propaganda, the PF is providing development to the people.