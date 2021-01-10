Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has described the Head of State’s visit to the Copperbelt as productive and very successful.

On his three days tour on the Copperbelt, President Edgar Lungu toured Lubambe Copper Mine in Chililabombwe, visited Konkola Copper Mines, Mopani Copper Mines, and met with Mine Unions.

I want to start by expressing gratitude that the coming of the President has given hope to the miners on the Copperbelt. His visit to Mopani and KCM has demonstrated that the Head of State wants to protect the interest of the Zambian miners despite some other people wanting to frustrate the Head of State from meeting the miners.

The assurance that the Head of State will not look back but remain focused on improving the welfare of the mining industry, demonstrate that Zambia has a leader who puts the interest of workers first.

This is the win-win situation that we want in the mining sector. President Lungu has continued to create a favorable environment for investment in the country which should benefit the local people.

We also feel that the assurance that no mine will be closed in Zambia, is a sign that his PF Government will continue to protect jobs on the Copperbelt.

As Copperbelt, we will continue to give His Excellency President Edgar Lungu the Support to drive the agenda for Zambia in line with the 7NDP of not leaving anyone behind.

The unprecedented developmental projects that President Lungu has sprouted out to all the ten districts in the province and beyond justifies why he deserves another mandate from the Zambian people, particularly those dwelling on the Copperbelt.

Contrary to reports in some sections of the media that believe in illusions, lied that President Lungu had a failed rally at Mufulira’s Shinde Stadium, the PF has penetrated all areas in the province including rural ones, which were once a preserve of the opposition.

The Copperbelt PF Chief said Shinde Stadium was just a temporal place that was designated as a landing bay for the Presidential Chopper and thereafter proceeded to address party officials at Sunset Motel which he did and was successfully under Covid-19 health guidelines.

Mr. Chanda was speaking in Ndola at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport after seeing off President Lungu that the party on Copperbelt has gained momentum and no opposition political party has the muscle to challenge it.

Mr. Chanda added that the physical inspection of the road projects by President Lungu will result in accelerated execution of the works by the contractors whose part of funds have already been released.

He has since challenged contractors who are going to work on Luanshya and Chililabombwe roads that are in very bad State and Mufulira-Ndola to embrace new technologies that enable them to undertake road projects even in the rainy season without suspending their works in the rain season.

Mr. Chanda also commended party members for having responded positively to the party leadership’s call on the members not to turn out in huge numbers in order to avert further spread of COVID 19 whose figures on confirmed cases are already scaring.

He said, “We want as a party to commend our members for positively responding to our call on the need to strictly adhere to COVID 19 guidelines as guided by the ministry of health.”