The COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia continues to accelerate, characterised by increasing number of cases, severity of disease with over sixty percent of the patients in health facilities requiring oxygen therapy and advanced medication. Furthermore we note increasing number of persons dying in the community or brought in too late to the health facility.

Today we lose again a national leader, Hon. Chrispine Mumba Musosha. Allow me to pay my condolences his family during this trying moment. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

The current disease pattern indicates speedy transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and quick progression of disease in especially persons with underlining conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Immunocompromised conditions and even among obese persons.

The success in this battle against COVID-19 remains in our hands as individuals and communities. The laxity in compliance to the prescribed public health measures is an exacerbating factor as we continuously increase chances of transmission in the night clubs, bars, restaurants, parties, weddings and funerals among other social events that we patronise.

This morning I learnt with a heavy heart how many young and middle aged people were found patronising in social events and public places without any observation of mask wearing, hand hygiene of physical distancing.

I must warn that in line with the Public Health Act CAP 295. of the Laws of Zambia and Statutory instruments 21, 22 and 62, the law will visit those flouting the public health regulations and action accordingly.

Today, Zambia has recorded another high 1,241 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths out of 12,383 tests conducted nationally in the last 24 hours. A total of 163 people have been discharged within healthcare and homecare facility management in the last 24 hrs. However, with the new admissions we now have 191 patients under healthcare management with 108 on oxygen therapy.

The cumulative totals now stand at 26,567 cases, 464 deaths and 20,512 recoveries. Of the deaths, 159 are due to COVID-19, while 291 are associated COVD-19 deaths and 14 are yet to be classified.

Let us together with unity of purpose collectively fight the COVID-19: 1) Mask up in public; 2) Maintain physical distance; 3) Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; 4) Avoid crowded places and stay at home; 5) Seek medical attention early if symptomatic.