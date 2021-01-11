9.5 C
COPPERBELT DIV 1 WRAP:Young Nkana Stun Revived Mutondo Stars In Grudge Derby

Young Nkana have beaten newly revived Mutondo Stars in a FAZ Division One Copperbelt “grudge” encounter played on Monday at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.

This was the first competitive match for Mutondo – a team revived by three former Nkana executive committee members led by immediate-past president Everisto Kabila last year.

Striker Kondwani Mugala came off the bench to win this opening match of the provincial league pushed to Monday owing to bad weather.

Mugala, who replaced Musa Mulenga after the break, scored in the 75th minute goal as Young Kalampa inflicted defeat on the Zeddy Saileti coached Mutondo side.

In other matches, Chingola Police thumped legendary Kalulushi Modern Stars 5-1 at home in Chingola to take an early lead at the top.

Ndola United thrashed Mufulira United 3-1 at Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola with Mufulira Blackpool forcing a 1-1 draw against Police Blue Eagles of Kamfinsa.

The delayed provincial leagues started with week 9 fixtures while the first eight matches will be played as rescheduled.

FAZ Division One Copperbelt Week 9 Results

Chingola Leopards 1-0 Konkola Mine Police

Luanshya United 0-0 Jumulo

Copperbelt Buffaloes 0-0 Roan United

Zambezi Portland 0-0 Mufulira Police

Young Nkana 1-0 Mutondo Stars

Mufulira Blackpool 1-1 Police Blue Eagles

Ndola United 3-1 Mufulira United

Chingola Police 5-1 Kalulushi Modern Stars

