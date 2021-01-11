Young Nkana have beaten newly revived Mutondo Stars in a FAZ Division One Copperbelt “grudge” encounter played on Monday at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.
This was the first competitive match for Mutondo – a team revived by three former Nkana executive committee members led by immediate-past president Everisto Kabila last year.
Striker Kondwani Mugala came off the bench to win this opening match of the provincial league pushed to Monday owing to bad weather.
Mugala, who replaced Musa Mulenga after the break, scored in the 75th minute goal as Young Kalampa inflicted defeat on the Zeddy Saileti coached Mutondo side.
In other matches, Chingola Police thumped legendary Kalulushi Modern Stars 5-1 at home in Chingola to take an early lead at the top.
Ndola United thrashed Mufulira United 3-1 at Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola with Mufulira Blackpool forcing a 1-1 draw against Police Blue Eagles of Kamfinsa.
The delayed provincial leagues started with week 9 fixtures while the first eight matches will be played as rescheduled.
FAZ Division One Copperbelt Week 9 Results
Chingola Leopards 1-0 Konkola Mine Police
Luanshya United 0-0 Jumulo
Copperbelt Buffaloes 0-0 Roan United
Zambezi Portland 0-0 Mufulira Police
Young Nkana 1-0 Mutondo Stars
Mufulira Blackpool 1-1 Police Blue Eagles
Ndola United 3-1 Mufulira United
Chingola Police 5-1 Kalulushi Modern Stars