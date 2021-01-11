All the top three teams in FAZ National Division 1 dropped points at the weekend as Nchanga Rangers moved closer to the top.

Leaders Kansanshi Dynamos were held to a goalless draw by City of Lusaka in the capital city with Kafue Celtic losing 2-1 to Nchanga away in Chingola.

Kansanshi have 24 points after playing 12 matches while City moves into second place just a point behind the leaders.

Nchanga jumped one place up into third place following a 2-1 win over visitors Celtic at Nchanga Stadium on Sunday.

Forwards Irvin Mulenga and Kunda Nkandu scored a goal each as Nchanga moved to 22 points, just two behind Kansanshi, after 12 matches played.

Mulenga put Nchanga in the driving seat after seven minutes before Nkandu doubled the lead three minutes later.

Striker James Chilimina came off the bench to slot in Celtic’s consolation late in the game.

Celtic drops from second into fourth position as they remain on 22 points.

Meanwhile, Konkola Blades recorded the biggest victory of the weekend when thumping Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-1 at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Sixth placed Konkola have 21 points, just one point behind fourth placed Chambishi.



FAZ National Division 1 Week 12 Results

City of Lusaka 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 2-1 Kafue Celtic

Mpulungu Habour FC 0-0 Livingston Pirates

Chambishi FC 1-0 Police Collage

MUZA FC 0-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Trident FC 1-2 KYSA

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 National Assembly

Zesco Shockers 0-1 Gomes FC

Konkola Blades 3-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers