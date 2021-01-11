Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has said that if President Edgar Lungu really wants to prove he is serious about tackling corruption, he must fire all ministers, permanent secretaries, and other public officials involved in corruption and financial malfeasance, and fast track their prosecutions.

In a statement released to the Media, Dr. M’membe said that Cabinet Ministers and all public representatives whose departments are implicated in acts of corruption and wasteful expenditure must be fired.

Dr. M’membe said that President Lungu must show decisive leadership and genuine commitment to addressing the corruption, maladministration, and incompetence that is stifling the performance of his government by firing ministers who are in breach of their oath of office.

Dr M’membe further said that dismissing Dr. Chitalu Chilufya from his post as Minister of Health was a positive thing, but it was not enough, adding that the president must now turn his attention to other corrupt ministers and other public officials who have betrayed their mandate to serve Zambians.

Dr M’membe accused the president that throughout his presidency he has always, shielded his appointees by turning a blind eye to their infractions, noting that money looted from the government has cost individuals, families, and communities dearly and has affected service delivery in some of Zambia’s poorest areas.

Dr M’embe said that the mass anarchy that has come to characterise President Lungu’s government must end as millions of Zambians’s lives and jobs depend upon it and that there is need for expeditious criminal prosecution of all the culprits

Dr M’membe concluded by saying that if President Lungu was serious about fighting corruption he must act now by closing the loopholes in the state tender system.