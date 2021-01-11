9.5 C
Sacking Dr Chilufya came a little too late-HH

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that President Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire Dr Chitalu Chilufya has come a little too late.

Mr Hichilema says the sacking of Dr Chilufya does not go far enough and comes in too little too late.

“Mr Edgar Lungu knew all along of Dr Chilufya’s corrupt expeditions at the Ministry of Health, but didn’t relieve him of his duties because it benefited him and the entire Patriotic Front,” he said.

“He didn’t have to wait for the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to unearth something that was so obvious. We, therefore, demand that the ACC immediately moves in on Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. Mr. Lungu should go further and fire Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja who are equally culpable like Dr. Chilufya, for the deaths of innocent citizens. We demand justice for the Zambian people now,” Mr. Hichilema said.

And UPND Presidential Spokesperson released the following statement

PRESS STATEMENT

We have noted the delayed decision by President Edgar Lungu to relieve Dr. Chitalu Chilufya of his duties as Minister of Health, following a string of unending corruption incidences at the Ministry, the latest one being the $17m Honeybee grand theft syndicate.

We wish to remind the Zambian people, that while Dr. Chilufya has been relieved of his duties, the principal beneficiaries of the criminal activities at the Ministry of Health are the Patriotic Front (PF), and by default President Edgar Lungu himself.

All the criminal activities perpetrated under the PF regime are carried out by agents and sponsors of the PF for the benefit of the PF and President Lungu.

This is also why the PF wasted no time in paying back the monies on behalf of former government Ministers who abrogated the Republican Constitution and illegally drew salaries and allowances. As, agents of the PF, all former Ministers acted illegally for the benefit of the PF and President Lungu.

Therefore, there is an established pattern and culture of unhindered, sponsored criminality against the Zambian Republic by agents of the PF, for the benefit of the PF and President Lungu.

We urge Zambians not to get hoodwinked by the decision of President Lungu to fire Dr. Chilufya, as it does nothing to remedy the tragedy of such unprecedented government sponsored criminal activities against our own people.

Anthony Bwalya
UPND Presidential Spokesperson
10 January 2021.

  There should be an audit and a recall for these defective condoms and gloves at the ministry ,so that we see the full extent of the damage to human life.

