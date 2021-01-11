9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 11, 2021
General News
Termination of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s Appointment is Not Enough, Prosecution must be Initiated

By Chief Editor
The opposition Socialist Party has said that the termination of the appointment of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health by President Edgar Lungu was long overdue.

In a statement to the media, Socialist Party General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali said that the termination of Dr. Chilufya’s appointment is however not sufficient and demanded that all the money spent on the procurement must be paid back to the people of Zambia.

Dr. Criminal further said that prosecution must also be initiated against the entire team that was involved in this procurement, including the suppliers of the fake medicines and defective supplies.

Below is the full statement

Press Statement of the Socialist Party on the termination of appointment of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health

The Socialist Party views the termination of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s appointment as Minister of Health by President Edgar Lungu as action that was long overdue.

At the centre of the current corruption scandal is a procurement of USD 17 million worth of fake medicines, leaking condoms and gloves. Apart from the immense amounts of money involved. Thousands of lives of our citizens are endangered by this act of greed and impunity.

The termination of Dr. Chilufya’s appointment is however not sufficient. All the money spent on this procurement must be paid back to the people of Zambia. Criminal prosecution must also be initiated against the entire team that was involved in this procurement. This includes the suppliers of the fake medicines and defective supplies.

This procurement scandal is just one of the many involving the Ministry of Health. Easier access to donor funding, a glaring lack of internal controls, a compromised role of the Ministry of Finance and an Office of the President that has continually been co-opted in a parasitic relationship with the Ministry of Health have all contributed towards the never-ending decay of this key Ministry.

The issue at hand therefore goes beyond Dr. Chilufya. We are dealing with a government agency, like many others, that has nurtured corruption and made it part of its culture.

The newly appointed Minister of Health, Dr. Jonas Chanda, will end up the same way. The greediness and individualism embedded in neo-liberal capitalism compromises the chances for accountability and a leadership that is answerable to the masses of our people. It creates arrogant and little monsters out of would be leaders.

Statement Issued by:
Dr. Cosmas Musumali
Socialist Party
General Secretary,
Nahubwe Area, Itezhitezhi
January 10, 2021.

Previous articleAbout the Road to 12th August: HOW CHAOTIC COULD IT BE?
Next articleIt’s false to assert that President Lungu was not welcomed by Residents of Mufulira

  4. Thats what must follow next and our toothless law prosecuting authorities are quiet or perhaps they haven’t received the official report. This man has put the lives of many poor people in danger and dilemma

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

COVID-19 spreads to 104 districts

The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected a total of 27,728 people with 469 deaths in the 104 of the...
More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 enforcement crack downs on bars and night clubs begins in Lusaka

General News Chief Editor - 10
LUSAKA PROVINCE Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo Friday night led the multi-sectoral COVID-19 taskforce into an enforcement of health guidelines which led to closure of...
Speaker of the National Assembly Tests Positive for COVID 19

General News Chief Editor - 25
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has tested positive for COVID 19. Dr. Matibini who confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a statement...
Ndola council releases K320,000 for building Pamodzi market

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Ndola City Council has released K320, 000 for the construction of Pamodzi habitant modern market shelter and an ablution block. Pamodzi Councillor...
Some Councils are ignoring my Ministry over Covid-19 measures, complains Charles Banda

General News Chief Editor - 21
Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda says some instructions being issued on covid-19 preventive measures by some local authorities have not been cleared by...
