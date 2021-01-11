The Office of Zambia’s First President has refuted social media reports alleging that Dr Kenneth Kaunda has died.

Dr Kaunda’s Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo said in a press statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka on Monday, that Zambia’s founding President is still very much alive.

Mr Ngolo said social media reports originating from West Africa are not true as Dr Kaunda is alive.

“We would like to inform all Zambians and the international community out there that Dr Kenneth Kaunda is fine and in good spirit” reads the statement.

Mr Ngolo regretted that people could condescend and wish an international statesman’s death.

“It is sad that some individuals can stoop so low to start spreading such despicable rumours” said Mr Ngolo.

The former President who is 96 will turn 97 on April 28, this year