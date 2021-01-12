Police in Lusaka have arrested five male suspects aged between 21 and 25 for terrorizing residents of George compound.

The suspects are alleged to have damaged window panes for some houses in George Compound.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed in a press statement to the media yesterday that suspects identified as Kennedy Mbao, John Phiri, Cosmas Bwanda, Joseph Phiri, and Mwila Banda all of George Compound have been charged with malicious damage of property.

Ms Katongo said they have all been detained in police custody awaiting court appearance.

She disclosed that one of the accused persons was found with a sharp knife and it has been kept as an exhibit.

The Police Spokesperson revealed that there has been an increased number of complaints from members of the public in George compound concerning the unruly youths terrorizing members of the public for unknown reasons.

She said Police have embarked on an operation aimed at getting rid of such criminal acts and all members of the public with information that could be helpful in this operation are advised to report to the police.