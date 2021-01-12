9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Government saddened that Agencies tasked to Enforce COVID-19 Guidelines have stopped doing their Job

By Chief Editor
Government is saddened that agencies tasked to enforce Covid-19 measures have relaxed as most guidelines are not being implemented.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya said Cabinet observed in its first meeting of 2021 held virtually, that measures announced by President Edgar Lungu to combat the spread of the Covid pandemic have not been seriously observed and implemented.

“Cabinet Meeting observed that enforcement Agencies had relaxed and that most of the measures were not being implemented as announced by …the President”, said Ms Siliya.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS on Monday, Ms Siliya urged the general public to adhere to the announcement made by the President on the partial reopening of bars, taverns, and night clubs which were allowed to only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 18:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs.

The minister said Cabinet has since directed the ministry of Health to collaborate with all other ministries involved in the fight against the covid-19, to enforce the Covid 19 measures announced by President Lungu during his National Address on 25th June, 2020.

Ms Siliya pointed out that President Lungu is concerned about the Covid pandemic in view of the new strain which has not spared the country.

Ms Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said its mandatory for everyone to mask up in public, observe social distancing, avoid unnecessary crowding and movements, and observing personal hygiene and coughing etiquette.

The minister reminded establishments to continue providing facilities for hand hygiene and sanitation, and undertake regular cleaning and disinfecting of public amenities.

Ms Siliya disclosed that Cabinet approved the National Cyber Security Policy which will ensure that effective mechanisms are put in place for a well-coordinated governance framework on cyber security to foster a secure, reliable, and trustworthy cyber environment.

“Government, through this Policy, will take responsibility for ensuring that the public sector, private sector, and civil society are not only aware of the dangers of cyberspace, but also that the respective sectors take necessary measures of securing themselves”, said Ms Siliya.

The minister expressed confidence that the cyber security policy will assist in inculcating a culture of cyber security and protect victims against cybercrimes and guide the mechanism of coordinating cyber security matters.

Ms Siliya stressed the need for developing high local technical skills in cyber security to provide for Child Online Protection and promotion of responsible use of social media platforms.

  1. That is why I stick to the recommendation I gave the president to roll out the lusambo enforcement system to the rest of the country. It is very effective. A few whlps and slaps will do the trick.

