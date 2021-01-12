A Kabwe prominent Lawyer has called upon law makers to legalise prostitution to reduce cases of sexual offences.
Mulilo Kabesha said he is worried that despite offenders given stiffer punishments by the courts of law, sexual offences are still high in the country.
ZANIS reports that the Kabwe based Lawyer was reacting to a 30 year sentence slapped on a 61 years old Mumbwa man who defiled a minor.
“If prostitution was legalized the man might have gone for them and reserve the young girls who are going through trauma in their lives,” Mr Kabesha noted.
He stressed that as long as prostitution continues to be an illegal act, sexual related offences will still be on the increase.
Mr Kabesha elaborated that legalizing prostitution will give relief to men with sexual appetite as long as fees are reasonable.
He further explained that prostitution is an old profession which has existed for far too long and the law makers should not deliberately give it a blind eye because it exists and all it needs is some legislation to back it up.
This is a very dull lawyer. How does legalising the payment for dumbwiza lead to reduce seksual offences? The same criminals can still abuse those women even after they have paid or even refuse to pay them after wards. I think this man has got the benefits for taxing these women confused with the point he raised. Also, we are a Christian nation. Leave those ideas with upnd diasporans who pay for dumbwiza that side of the world because women there are very apprehensive about bIack people
I suspect this lawyer frequently uses their services hence his passion for legalisation of prostitution.
Visited the redlight district in Amsterdam a few years ago, was very impressed with the area, we did not see any police in sight whilst we stayed there. Legalising prostitution can help with the protection of these women. In Amsterdam they do pay taxes which is great to the economy, but I anticipate that will be difficult in Zambia to police and manage.
Is he sure that the old man would have afforded a prostitute had prostitution been legal?
What kind of a lawyer is this? Prostitution is legal in Zambia! it has never been a criminal offence, never. The only offence in Zambia is having an organised prostitution ring, this is to reduce human trafficking and crimes associated with pimps.
Prostitution is NOT an offense. Women parade themselves in Lusaka’s Northmead area right next to the police post and they are never arresed.
Again, what kind of lawyer is this, prominent Kabwe lawyer my foot.
This is a mindset problem. The old man did not sexually abuse the little girl because prostitution is illegal. Child abuse is also illegal.
In the land of the bible called Israel prostitution is legal, Zambia should follow suit since they follow the bible ways. That will make sex mongering safer for all involved. The prostitutes in Zambia are not screened for diseases most of them are HIV+ and infect a lot of many everyday, ( NOT SAYING THAT THE MEN ARE ALL INNOCENT AND DISEASE FREE)
ZP are the biggest r a p s t of street women, they go out and pretend to catch the girls but just end up r a p i n g them instead