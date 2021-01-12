9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Suspend Honeybee Licences For Professional Misconduct-Mucheleka

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Health Suspend Honeybee Licences For Professional Misconduct-Mucheleka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The UPND has called on Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to institute investigations Honeybee Pharmaceuticals and Honeybee Pharmacy saga and subsequently suspend the licences of the two sister entities for professional misconduct.

In a separate letters addressed to the two institutions, UPND Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Patrick Mucheleka argues that the indictment on the health of Zambian citizens that has been caused by the supply of sub-standard condoms, surgical gloves and other medical supplies cannot be ignored.

He warns that failure by the HPCZ to take punitive measures against Honeybee would lead to the party to wage a legal battle against the health standards monitor.

“We note with seriousness indictment on the health of citizens the aforesaid act may have, and hereby demand for the cancellation of the licence for Honeybee Pharmaceuticals and Honeybee Pharmacy because it is our considered view that a trained pharmacist ought to check and verify the medicine before supplying it to the institutions for public consumption,” read the letter in part.
And in another letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Mr Mucheleka has called on the investigative wing to carry out thorough investigations of entities and individuals involved in the supply chain of the drugs in question.

“We note with concern the serious indictment this may have on the right to life and health of citizens, and hereby report the following institutions and persons for investigations: 1. Hon. Chitalu Chilufya-Minister of Health; 2. Permanent Secretary-Administration, Ministry of Health; 3. Board Chairman, Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA); and Board Chairperson, Medical Stores Board. In our view, the conduct by the aforementioned persons is contrary to Section 34 (2)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012,” the letter further reads.

The Honeybee saga, involves the authorization of the supply of sub-standard latex condoms and defective surgical gloves for distribution by the then Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, who has since been fired over the scandal.

And different schools of thought including the academia, the legal fraternity and the general populous, feel that this might lead to the mass murder of unsuspecting citizens who have utilized the items and have since called for stern action against those involved in what can rightly be termed as the medical “saga” of the decade in Zambia.

Previous articleGeorge compound thugs apprehended
Next articleProsecute Dr Chilufya Now that He Has Been Fired

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Burma Car Wash owner buys Rolls Royce, reveals that contract for delivery of 46 vehicles not yet signed

The owner of Burma Car Wash, Chiza Gondwe, the man behind the controversial tender to supply 46 4x4 vehicle...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Covid-19 causes mental health challenges-Psychiatrist

Health Chief Editor - 7
University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Psychiatrist Registrar Naeem Dalal has revealed that there is a direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak...
Read more

COVID-19 spreads to 104 districts

Health Chief Editor - 15
The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected a total of 27,728 people with 469 deaths in the 104 of the 116 districts countrywide since it...
Read more

The COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia continues to accelerate-Dr Chilufya

Health Chief Editor - 4
The COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia continues to accelerate, characterised by increasing number of cases, severity of disease with over sixty percent of the patients...
Read more

Doctors condemn the actions of Honeybee Pharmacy and the Government systems that allowed it

Health editor - 20
RDAZ statement on the parliamentary public accounts committee report on faulty Healthcare supplies in circulation The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has as its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.