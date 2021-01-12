9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

We have to restore public confidence in our public health system-Dr Chanda

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Health We have to restore public confidence in our public health system-Dr Chanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Newly appointed Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda says his main task will be to restore public confidence in the country’s health system.

Dr. Chanda said he will begin to reassure key stakeholders in the health sector as he begins his new role as Health Minister.

He said Zambia today faces a number of health challenges that need addressing.

“I want to thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for entrusting me with the huge and challenging responsibilities as Minister of Health, barely 5 months after appointing me as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection,” Dr. Chanda said.

“Our country is faced with a serious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to a huge disease burden of other communicable and non-communicable diseases,” he said.

“We also have to restore people’s confidence in the public health system, reassure key stakeholders, and support our qualified health care professionals to deliver quality health services to our people.”

Previous articleBenson Sakala: Chipolopolo Geared For Libya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

We have to restore public confidence in our public health system-Dr Chanda

Newly appointed Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda says his main task will be to restore public confidence in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Suspend Honeybee Licences For Professional Misconduct-Mucheleka

Health Chief Editor - 1
The UPND has called on Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to institute investigations Honeybee Pharmaceuticals and Honeybee Pharmacy...
Read more

Covid-19 causes mental health challenges-Psychiatrist

Health Chief Editor - 7
University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Psychiatrist Registrar Naeem Dalal has revealed that there is a direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak...
Read more

COVID-19 spreads to 104 districts

Health Chief Editor - 15
The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected a total of 27,728 people with 469 deaths in the 104 of the 116 districts countrywide since it...
Read more

The COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia continues to accelerate-Dr Chilufya

Health Chief Editor - 4
The COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia continues to accelerate, characterised by increasing number of cases, severity of disease with over sixty percent of the patients...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.