Newly appointed Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda says his main task will be to restore public confidence in the country’s health system.

Dr. Chanda said he will begin to reassure key stakeholders in the health sector as he begins his new role as Health Minister.

He said Zambia today faces a number of health challenges that need addressing.

“I want to thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for entrusting me with the huge and challenging responsibilities as Minister of Health, barely 5 months after appointing me as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection,” Dr. Chanda said.

“Our country is faced with a serious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to a huge disease burden of other communicable and non-communicable diseases,” he said.

“We also have to restore people’s confidence in the public health system, reassure key stakeholders, and support our qualified health care professionals to deliver quality health services to our people.”