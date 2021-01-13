Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has called for recapitalization of the Mazabuka Research station under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock because of the crucial role the institution plays in enhancing livestock farming in the province.

Dr Hamukale has noted the need for agent support because of the institution’s unique function in providing artificial insemination services.

He has observed that artificial insemination is not only cost effective and a modern way of promoting livestock production but also user friendly for livestock farmers especially in Southern Province which is endowed with a huge cattle population.

Dr Hamukale was speaking in Mazabuka when he toured the Mazabuka Research Station Institute of Animal Health.

The minister has since assured management at the institution that the Patriotic Front (PF) government will work hard to recapitalise the institution so that it is able to meet the needs of the farmers in livestock production.

Speaking earlier, Station’s Acting Principal Livestock Research Officer Sendy Kaonga informed the Minister that the facility has the potential to significantly contribute to livestock development in the country.

Ms. Kaonga has requested for support in order for the institution to execute its mandate of providing modern livestock services in artificial insemination.