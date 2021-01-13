9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Hamukale calls for recapitalisation of animal health institute

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Hamukale calls for recapitalisation of animal health institute
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has called for recapitalization of the Mazabuka Research station under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock because of the crucial role the institution plays in enhancing livestock farming in the province.

Dr Hamukale has noted the need for agent support because of the institution’s unique function in providing artificial insemination services.

He has observed that artificial insemination is not only cost effective and a modern way of promoting livestock production but also user friendly for livestock farmers especially in Southern Province which is endowed with a huge cattle population.

Dr Hamukale was speaking in Mazabuka when he toured the Mazabuka Research Station Institute of Animal Health.

The minister has since assured management at the institution that the Patriotic Front (PF) government will work hard to recapitalise the institution so that it is able to meet the needs of the farmers in livestock production.

Speaking earlier, Station’s Acting Principal Livestock Research Officer Sendy Kaonga informed the Minister that the facility has the potential to significantly contribute to livestock development in the country.

Ms. Kaonga has requested for support in order for the institution to execute its mandate of providing modern livestock services in artificial insemination.

Previous articleZambezi District Chief Describes the Performance of Elected Leaders in N/W Province as Pathetic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Hamukale calls for recapitalisation of animal health institute

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has called for recapitalization of the Mazabuka Research station under the Ministry of Fisheries...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Emerine Kabanshi to find outNext Week if she has a Case to Answer over Social Cash Transfer Scandal

General News Chief Editor - 14
A Lusaka Magistrates Court has set next Wednesday January 20th as date for ruling on whether or not Former Minister of Community Development...
Read more

Legalize prostitution- Kabwe Lawyer pleads

General News Chief Editor - 46
A Kabwe prominent Lawyer has called upon law makers to legalise prostitution to reduce cases of sexual offences. Mulilo Kabesha said he is worried that...
Read more

825 hectares of maize fields attacked and ravaged by the Army worms

General News Chief Editor - 6
Kabompo District Senior Agriculture Officer, Mweemba Solani says about 825 hectares of maize fields in the area have been attacked and ravaged by the...
Read more

AVAP welcomes Chilufya sacking

General News Chief Editor - 12
A Non - Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Northern Province has commended President Edgar Lungu for terminating the appointment of Chitalu Chilufya as Health...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.