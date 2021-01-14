9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Charles Bwale Reflects on Sharp Start as Konkola Blades Coach

New Konkola Blades coach Charles Bwale has refused to be praised alone after reviving the team’s performance in the FAZ National Division 1 campaign.

Konkola have posted five wins, one draw and one loss in their last seven matches following Bwale’s appointment late last year.

The Chililabombwe side is now placed sixth on the table with 21 points, three behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 12 matches played.

“A game of football is not a one man show so it is not possible that alone I can turn things around without other people,” Bwale said.

“We have the sponsors, the executive, the technical bench, the players and supporters. We need to work together. Once we work together as a team things will be moving smoothly,” he said.

The ex-Green Buffaloes and Zambia Under-20 coach is buying into Konkola’s dream of winning promotion back to the Super Division.

“As you know Konkola Blades is a big name in Zambian football. I think we just have one objective and that is to bring the team back to the Premier League,” Bwale said.

“I think the team needs to continue what it is doing currently and even doing it better.”

Konkola are preparing to face MUZA away in Choma on Saturday.

