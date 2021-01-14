9.5 C
Rural News
Enock Kavindele hospital construction commences

By Chief Editor
Enock Kavindele hospital construction commences
Kabompo district administration says that it is pleased that construction of Enoch Kavindele mini hospital in the area has commenced.

Kabompo District Commissioner, Patrick Kasoka said he is grateful to government for considering to have the mini hospital construction started.

He said the mini hospital will help decongest the district hospital and reduce long distances been covered by residents to receive quality health care.

Eng. Kasoka said this in Kabompo today when he inspected the successful borehole drilling at the mini hospital construction site by Srujala Tech Limited.

He added that the mini hospital is one of government’s deliverables that will soon be fulfilled as seen from the works that has already started.

“This state of the art mini hospital is one of government’s deliverables and promise that will be fulfilled as seen from the borehole drilling which is the first part of construction,” Eng. Kasoka said.

He said that the construction schedule is three months thus the contractor is expected on site to ensure a fully-fledged hospital by May 2021 month end.

“The hospital which will be named after former vice president Enoch Kavindele is expected to be fully constructed by May 2021”, Eng. Kasoka said.

He added that apart from the yet to be constructed mini hospital, all the four allocated rural health posts are at a 100 percent completed with three fully functional while one is yet to be handed over in the next few weeks.

Eng. Kasoka observed that the construction of the facility is part of government deliberate move and policies to bring quality health services closer to the people.

“The construction of this hospital will now provide quality health care to the population around the 10 kilometer radius that used to move to Kabompo town to acquire health services”, he said.

He further hailed the contractor engaged to construct the facility for promptly moving on site and commencing the initial phase of construction works.

Meanwhile, speaking in a separate interview, contractor consultant representative, Ignatious Chizyuka said that having successfully drilled the borehole, the next phase will be pump testing and remobilization for other works.

“Now that the borehole has been drilled, the next stage will be pump testing after 21 hours then the contractor will start to remobilize to be on site for other works.” Eng. Chizyuka said.

He added that though the construction is behind schedule, he is confident that the contractor will still deliver as they were only waiting for water which has now been provided.

