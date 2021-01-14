The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), in Zambia has urged the media to be objective by upping their game as the country approaches the 2021 general elections.

ZANIS reports that MISA chairperson Hellen Mwale says the media should be fair and do their work vigilantly when reporting.

Mrs. Mwale said the role of the media is to inform, educate the public and provide space for debate to different political parties’ thus encouraging freedom of expression.

“We should avoid falling into the trap of being used as propaganda tools for certain individuals or certain political parties,” Mrs Mwale said.

She said the media should avoid politics that promote hatred, insults and things that do not concern the lives of Zambians.

Mrs. Mwale noted that politicians tend to attack each other using the media and such vices can be avoided if media platforms follow the ethical principles.

She said that the public has lost trust in the media due to lack of objectivity and MISA has set a program to bring back the trust.

Mrs. Mwale also noted that in times of elections, violence on the media escalates and the media should watch their back.

“There are a lot of things that have been happening and people have targeted certain individuals and political parties,” Mrs Mwale Said.

She said that in 2016 when the country was approaching the general elections, the media shifted their focus from issues affecting people like health and social economic development to politics of hatred that do not add value to the country and that such conducts should be avoided this year.