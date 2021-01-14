9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 14, 2021
type here...
Columns
Updated:

MQHZ calls for Awareness Among Zambians Ahead of Next Month’s National COVID-19 Vaccination

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Columns MQHZ calls for Awareness Among Zambians Ahead of Next...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare (MQHZ) of Zambia has called for awareness creation among members of the public ahead of next month’s national coronavirus vaccination.

Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga says the country will next month receive the first set of coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccines will be given to 20 per cent of the people who are at a High risk of contracting the virus such as journalists, Health workers, elderly and those working on the county’s borders.

In welcoming the administering of the vaccine, MQHZ director General Dr Quince Mwabu, who saif there was need for the Ministry of Health to come up with a detailed plan of how the country was going to administer the vaccine to the citizenry.
Dr. Mwabu noted that targetting two percent of people at high risk of contracting the virus was good but not enough to effectively contain the deadly pandemic.

He noted that there was need for the Ministry of Health to conduct massive senitization campaigns in light of misinformation regarding the vaccine among the general public.

Dr. Mwabu advised the general public to listen to experts to avoid people shunning to receive the vaccine which he assured was harmless as it has been tested by World Health Organization.

“As MQHZ, we note the need for the Ministry of health to conduct public senitization of the vaccine before going ahead to administer to people because of wide misinformation about the vaccine” The Ministry of health and other concerned parties need to sensitize the general public about it’s importance. The vaccine is harmless as it has been tested by the World Health Organization” he said.

Dr. Mwabu said the Ministry of Health should tell the nation when the second dose of vaccine will be arriving in the country after the first doses are administered to targetted citizens.

Previous articleACC probing Honey Bee Pharmacy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

MQHZ calls for Awareness Among Zambians Ahead of Next Month’s National COVID-19 Vaccination

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare (MQHZ) of Zambia has called for awareness creation among members of the public ahead...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

The Status of Local Participation in the Construction: To what extent are Zambians building Zambia ?

Columns Chief Editor - 5
By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher-Public Finance Over the recent past years, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has continued to implement an ambitious...
Read more

Free and Professional Media Will be Crucial in 2021

Columns Chief Editor - 10
By Dr Parkie Mbozi THIS YEAR (2021) is historic for Zambia for three reasons: 1. The country goes to the polls and in African politics...
Read more

The Internet must be Left Open and Accessible for All, Especially During Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 14
Richard Mulonga CEO Blogger of Zambia Bloggers of Zambia notes and commends Cabinet’s approval of the National Cyber Security Policy, however, we would like to...
Read more

Prosecute Dr Chilufya Now that He Has Been Fired

Columns Chief Editor - 17
By UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka As UPND, we salute the people of Zambia for joining our cause to compel President Edgar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.