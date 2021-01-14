THE Medical for Quality Healthcare (MQHZ) of Zambia has called for awareness creation among members of the public ahead of next month’s national coronavirus vaccination.

Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga says the country will next month receive the first set of coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccines will be given to 20 per cent of the people who are at a High risk of contracting the virus such as journalists, Health workers, elderly and those working on the county’s borders.

In welcoming the administering of the vaccine, MQHZ director General Dr Quince Mwabu, who saif there was need for the Ministry of Health to come up with a detailed plan of how the country was going to administer the vaccine to the citizenry.

Dr. Mwabu noted that targetting two percent of people at high risk of contracting the virus was good but not enough to effectively contain the deadly pandemic.

He noted that there was need for the Ministry of Health to conduct massive senitization campaigns in light of misinformation regarding the vaccine among the general public.

Dr. Mwabu advised the general public to listen to experts to avoid people shunning to receive the vaccine which he assured was harmless as it has been tested by World Health Organization.

“As MQHZ, we note the need for the Ministry of health to conduct public senitization of the vaccine before going ahead to administer to people because of wide misinformation about the vaccine” The Ministry of health and other concerned parties need to sensitize the general public about it’s importance. The vaccine is harmless as it has been tested by the World Health Organization” he said.

Dr. Mwabu said the Ministry of Health should tell the nation when the second dose of vaccine will be arriving in the country after the first doses are administered to targetted citizens.