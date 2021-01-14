The government has maintained that there is need for stakeholder engagement in order to keep the country’s economy afloat.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said that it is President Edgar Lungu’s desire to ensure that the country’s economy continues to grow amidst external shocks.

The Transport and Communications Minister said this when he and his Energy counterpart Hon Matthews Nkhuwa met officials from the Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) at his office Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to start by thanking all of you for finding time to come and attend this very important meeting. Indeed your presence signifies the importance you attach the fluidity of our economy by way of making positive contribution,” he said.

“The intention of this meeting is very clear, as we are all aware. It is the intention of His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to maintain or keep our economy afloat. His Excellency does not want any man made shocks in the economy. We all have to do or play our part in terms of contributing to the growth of the economy.”

Hon Kafwaya emphasized the need to identify challenges in the petroleum sector and find solutions in the spirit of strengthening the economy.

He said in order to achieve this, stakeholders engagement is key.

And Hon Nkhuwa appreciated the efforts of the Association to meet the two-line ministries in addressing the challenges in the petroleum sector.

He said petroleum and transport sectors are key in the growth of the economy hence the need to work hand in hand with key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, PTAZ President Robson Malipenga indicated that the Association is grateful that the two ministers have given them space to look at Challenges in the sector.