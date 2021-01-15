President Edgar Lungu has described the late Bishop Moses Hamungole as an accomplished theologian and professional communicator.

He said the Bishop who, through broadcasting at Yatsani Studios in Lusaka and at the pulpit in Monze, worked hard to improve the livelihoods of all regardless of their religious beliefs.

President Lungu said he is saddened by the death of Bishop Hamungole of the Monze Catholic Diocese.

The President stated that he had come to know Bishop Hamungole as a very progressive and development oriented priest.

He said the late Bishop was passionate about growing the Catholic Church as was seen when he envisioned the construction of the Cathedral in Monze.

“In 2019 Bishop Hamungole officiated at the Monze Diocese fundraising dinner held in Lusaka for the construction of the new Monze Diocese Cathedral church and recently, the Bishop officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for the same project,” he said.

President Lungu urged all Zambians who loved the Bishop to contribute to the realization of his dream.

“Covid-19 has taken a great man. I urge all citizens to protect themselves and the people they come into contact with. Let’s fight covid-19 together. May the souls of all departed compatriots rest in eternal peace,” the President said.

The President added that covid-19 has robbed Zambia of a great human being and that he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, the entire Catholic family and the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations at State House, Isaac Chipampe.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says it mourns the death of Bishop Moses Hamungole who fell ill nearly two weeks ago and tested positive of COVID-19.

The Bishop was briefly admitted to Monze Mission Hospital before being transferred to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Centre for specialized medical treatment.

In a statement issued to to the media yesterday, ZCCB President George Lungu said the late Bishop Hamungole was by and large responding well to treatment but his condition deteriorated yesterday afternoon and died around 18:00 hours, on Wednesday, 13th January 2021.

“Rt. Rev. Moses Hamungole was born on 1st May 1967 in Kafue. He started his junior secondary school at Kafue Boys but went on to complete his senior secondary school education in 1986 at Mukasa Minor Seminary in Choma,” he said.

Rev Lungu stated that the late Bishop Hamungole was ordained as a priest of Lusaka Archdiocese on 6th August 1994.

He explained that he later worked as an Assistant Parish Priest in New Kanyama Parish (Lusaka) and Chowa Parish (Kabwe) before being appointed to the then Yatsani TV Production Studios (later CMS-TV Production Studios) as Studio Manager, in 1997.

Rev Lungu further explained that Bishop Hamungole served the people of God with much diligence as their chief shepherd at the Local Ordinary of Monze.

He indicated that the late will be remembered and greatly missed as a humble and developmental Bishop.

“One example of his visionary and transformational leadership was the mobilization of the needed human, material and financial resources that led to the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the New Cathedral in Monze,” he narrated.

Rev Lungu expressed hope that the departure of the Bishop will not derail and demotivate the key stakeholders in this noble Monze project.

He encouraged the congregates to let the death of the bishop galvanize and energize them, and thus enable them to honour his legacy by completing his dream of building of the cathedral which is an inspiring symbol of ecclesial unity in the Diocese of Monze.

He added that in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which left a number of households in need of humanitarian assistance, Bishop Hamungole spearheaded the charitable response of the Catholic Church in Zambia.

He highlighted that on several occasions, the late Bishop represented the Bishops’ Conference in receiving donations from well-wishers which were channeled to the neediest in the communities across the country.

Rev Lungu said Bishop Hamungole always applauded and encouraged the frontline health workers in their gallant fight against the pandemic and continued to do so even in his sickness.

He urged mourners and the general public to follow the COVID-19 health guidelines as it was the late bishop’s last wish.

At the national level, Bishop Hamungole served with distinction in spearheading the apostolate to and through the media as Bishop Director for Communications.

He thus played a critical role in the establishment and advancement of several Catholic Media outlets such as Lumen Television Zambia