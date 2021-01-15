Zambian Hemp Growers and Industries Association (ZamHemp) President Peter Sinkamba says the production of cannabis can solve some economic challenges brought by the negative impact of COVID-19.

Mr. Sinkamba reiterates that one of the ways in which the economy can be boosted is through the operationalization of the cannabis industry.

Mr. Sinkamba who also doubles as Green Party President was speaking with ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today.

“We need additional revenue streams which should be able to assist the government to provide the necessary budget support,” he said.

He also stated that the industry would be able to create job opportunities in the country.

Mr. Sinkamba hopes that the government is likely to table the Industrial herbal bill and the controlled substances bill when parliament opens on January 26, 2021.

The ZamHemp president said he is hopeful that the two bills would be passed by February 2021 so that the framework for licensing of employers and processors of industrial herb and medical cannabis is commenced.

Mr. Sinkamba further appealed to all members of parliament to support the bills when they are presented in parliament.

ZamHemp is an association that promotes the cultivation, production, manufacturing, distribution, and coordination of hemp businesses in Zambia.