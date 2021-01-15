Lusaka City Council will this week deploy officers to cemeteries to ensure adherence to covid-19 guidelines in line with the Presidential directive that public gatherings should not exceed 50 people.

Mayor Miles Sampa says the council police will be deployed to Leopards hill, Chunga, and Chingwere cemeteries to ensure that not more than 50 people are allowed to each burial.

Mr Sampa in an interview observed that people have continued to defy the presidential directive by attending funerals in large numbers which he said puts them at risk of contracting the disease.

He said that the officers will only allow access to 50 mourners to each grave site.

“We will place council police at all entrances of the Lusaka City Council cemeteries and we will be doing something similar to what is being done at memorial park which is a private cemetery, where we request for a list of people who are supposed to be in attendance. Those that will not be on the list will be sent back,” he said.

He stated that the council will be firm to protect lives though he noted that it would be difficult.

Mr Sampa said the council does not have adequate manpower to control the situation and stated that they will rely on families to cooperate and bear with the situation at hand.

The Lusaka mayor said it would be ideal for people to attend burials at an invitation rather than attending funerals where they are not invited.

Meanwhile, mourners have continued to gather in large numbers at Chunga cemetery.

A check at the burial site found hundreds gathered as they buried their loved ones with some still saying that Covid-19 is a hoax.

Greyson Phiri of Chunga said the African tradition demands that people should gather to bury their loved ones in a dignified manner.

Phiri said that it is not true that the disease can be spread at a funeral gathering saying even the health personnel do not understand the disease because it is a hoax.

“Bamene bakamba ati tikazivala ma mask ndiye bamene badwala so ninshi sivisebenza (Those that say we should be wearing masks are the ones that are being infected).” He said.

But Kalunga Bwalya said it is unfortunate the people have continued to disregard the health guidelines despite the intensified sensitization campaigns that have been carried out in the country.

Lusaka which is the epicenter for Covid-19 has continued to record increased new cases of the disease and deaths on a daily basis and authorities have enhanced efforts to ensure adherence to masking, maintenance of the physical distance and regular hand wash among residents.