Friday, January 15, 2021
Micho Drops Two From Final 2021 CHAN Team

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named his final 28-member team ahead of their January 19 opening Group D campaign at the 2021 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

Micho on Thursday cut his team from 30 to 28 just 48 hours after the team arrived at their Group D base in Buea.

Power Dynamos midfielder Chaniza Zulu and Nchanga Rangers goalkeeper Richard Nyirenda have been dropped.

But Zulu’s club-mate Spencer Sautu, who was a last minute call-up after impressing for The Rest against The All Stars that ended 1-1 in Lusaka on December 28, has made the final cut.

Sautu returns for a second CHAN together his Power colleague Benson Sakala, Green Buffaloes striker Friday Samu and Green Eagles goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.

Buffaloes midfielder Jack Chirwa and Chipolopolo captain Adrian Chama of Zesco United are in line for a record-setting third successive CHAN appearance in a Zambia shirt.

Chipolopolo’s Group D opponents are Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia that Zambia will face on January 19, January 23 and January 27 respectively.

The top two will advance to the quarterfinals to play the top two finishers from Group C on January 31 that comprises Uganda, Togo, Rwanda and defending CHAN champions Morocco.

Winner from Group D will stay in Buea to play the Group C runners-up while the Group D second place finisher will travel to Douala to play the Group C winners.


TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Charles Kalumba (Prison Leopards)


DEFENDERS: Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama (both Zesco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Bwalya (Nkwazi), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chimboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)


MIDFIELDERS: Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Spencer Sautu, Beson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Collins Sikombe, Emmanuel Chabula (both Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)

Previous articleSchools Opening to be delayed by two weeks-President Lungu

