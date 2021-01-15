Motorists in Lusaka district have expressed concern over the lack of traffic and speed limit signs on most roads.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Simbisai Kalonga said the lack of road signs has brought about uncertainty when driving especially during the many construction works.

“It is hard to tell whether some roads are merging or have filter lanes, humps, or corners because there are no guidelines to show how the roads are,” she said.

Ms Simbisai said there is confusion on the road and that this makes drivers guessing what to do while on the road.

“We know that the roads are for our benefit but the faster they put signs and paintings the less confusion there will be,” she said.

She added that even after they have finished painting and putting signs they should ensure they maintain the road signs and paintings.

Meanwhile, Lusaka City Public Relation’s Officer George Sichimba said most road signs and street lights have been uprooted under the Lusaka decongestion and L400 road expansion projects and will only be put back when the works have been completed.

Mr. Sichimba has appealed to motorists to drive with caution in townships with a speed limit of 30 to 40 Kilometers per hour because of the road works taking place.

He said road users should drive at recommended speed especially in the rain season considering that roads get slippery.

“The council is working with various stakeholders in replacing and expanding the road networks which started last year,” he said.