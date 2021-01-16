9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 16, 2021
General News
President Edgar Lungu's directive to extend the date of reopening of schools welcome

By Chief Editor
Save Lives Foundation President Younus Essa has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s directive to extend the date of reopening of schools due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Mr Essa says the move by the head of state deserves support and commendation looking at the risk that would have come with going ahead with the opening of schools amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

He told Smart Eagles in interview that President Lungu has acted in the interest of majority stakeholders who feel opening of schools at this time is not appropriate.

“Let us all rally behind President Lungu and support all the interventions that have been put in place” Mr Essa says.

And Mr Essa has called on all Zambians to treat the pandemic as serious and not as a hoax in order to reduce the number of new infections as well deaths.

“Numbers of new infections are now in thousands and this is a source of worry to all of us and should compel us to heighten social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks” Mr Essa said.

He says all the campaigns against the pandemic should be done holistically in order for the fight to be won.

