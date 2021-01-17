9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 17, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP:Konkola Blades Rise to Number 2

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP:Konkola Blades Rise to Number 2
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Blades have sneaked into second place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after thumping Muza 2-0 away in Choma on Saturday afternoon.

Forwards Owen Tembo and Victor scored a goal in each half as Konkola recorded their third straight victory.

The win pushes Konkola to 24 points, one behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 13 matches played.

Ninth placed Muza have 15 points after playing 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi risked losing the top spot following a 1-1 draw against Mufulira Wanderers at home in Solwezi on Saturday.

Kansanshi took a late lead via Samuel Chiteta’s 84th minute controversial goal that was cancelled in addition by Bwalya Chela’s equaliser.

Kansanshi’s closest rivals City of Lusaka, Kafue Celtic and Chambishi who have a chance to go top as they play their delayed matches on Sunday.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 13 Results and Fixtures

16/01-21

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Muza 0-2 Konkola Blades

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Zesco Shockers

National Assembly 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

17/01/21

Police College Vs Mpulungu Harbour

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Gomes

Kabwe Youth Vs City of Lusaka

Kafue Celtic Vs Chambishi

Zesco Malaiti Vs Trident

Previous articleTeacher murdered over Social Cash Transfer funds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP:Konkola Blades Rise to Number 2

Konkola Blades have sneaked into second place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after thumping Muza 2-0 away...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Wary of Limping Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they will not underrate their limping rivals Nkana in this Sundays Copperbelt derby clash away at Nkana Stadium...
Read more

Mayuka and Chamanga Shine in Lusaka Derby

Feature Sports sports - 7
2012 AFCON icons Emmanuel Mayuka and James Chamanga scored for their respective sides on Saturday when Red Arrows...
Read more

Micho Drops Two From Final 2021 CHAN Team

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has named his final 28-member team ahead of their January 19 opening Group D campaign at the 2021 CHAN...
Read more

Kaindu Stays Modest Despite Sealing Debut Nkana Victory

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu happy to finally collect his debut win in but insists there is a still a lot of work to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.