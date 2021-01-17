Konkola Blades have sneaked into second place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after thumping Muza 2-0 away in Choma on Saturday afternoon.

Forwards Owen Tembo and Victor scored a goal in each half as Konkola recorded their third straight victory.

The win pushes Konkola to 24 points, one behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 13 matches played.

Ninth placed Muza have 15 points after playing 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi risked losing the top spot following a 1-1 draw against Mufulira Wanderers at home in Solwezi on Saturday.

Kansanshi took a late lead via Samuel Chiteta’s 84th minute controversial goal that was cancelled in addition by Bwalya Chela’s equaliser.

Kansanshi’s closest rivals City of Lusaka, Kafue Celtic and Chambishi who have a chance to go top as they play their delayed matches on Sunday.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 13 Results and Fixtures

16/01-21

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Muza 0-2 Konkola Blades

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Zesco Shockers

National Assembly 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

17/01/21

Police College Vs Mpulungu Harbour

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Gomes

Kabwe Youth Vs City of Lusaka

Kafue Celtic Vs Chambishi

Zesco Malaiti Vs Trident