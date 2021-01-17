A 30 year old teacher of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has been found dead in her house after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

And an undisclosed amount of money meant to pay Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries that the late teacher was keeping in the house has also been stolen by the suspected murderer.

The teacher identified as Anety Lutanda, is believed to have met her fate between 19.00 hours on Thursday January 14th to 06.00 hours on Friday 15th January, 2021 and is suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend who robbed her of the said funds.

Confirming the incident in the district yesterday, Luapula Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Davis Simwanza said the deceased was a teacher at Saashi Primary School in Chifunabuli and was the Social Cash Transfer Pay Point Manager for Saashi and Mwita communities.

Mr Simwanza said Police in the area received a phone call from the Deputy Head Teacher at the same school identified as Joseph Chola informing them of the murder of one of his member of staff.

He said Police rushed to the scene of the crime and found the deceased lying lifeless on the floor in her home with a deep cut on her forehead as she was hit with a pounding stick and her mouth and neck were tied with a chitenge material.

He said the deceased was given an undisclosed sum meant to be paid out to beneficiaries of Saashi and Mwita communities by the District Social Welfare Officer, Miss Ruth Kamanga.

Mr Simwanza said the murder occurred in her home at Teacher’s Compound and has identified the suspect as Christopher Mwelwa Chisote of Mansa District who fled the scene and is on the run.

He said police are investigating the matter and have gone flat out to ensure the suspect is brought to book and faces the law.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited to Mansa General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.