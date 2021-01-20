The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia has revealed that they are not considering a reduction on the number of passengers on public vehicles.

Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia Spokesperson Ammiss Daudi says reducing the number of people will require an increase in bus fares and this may not be attained as the running cost may not be met.

Mr Daudi explains that the association has also engaged the government in a number of discussions and a conclusion has been met.

“The association will ensure that they heighten COVID-19 measures among members, in line with ensuring that everyone adheres to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Mr Daudi has disclosed that the challenge the sector is facing is that most passengers, including some drivers and conductors have relaxed and refuse to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 health guidelines.

Meanwhile the Bus and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mbewe says the non-contact sitting of passengers on public vehicles is an option that has been considered but it has been difficult to implement.

Mr Mbewe explained that this would have been implemented by now but it meant that this will affect bus drivers, who will not be able to meet their daily targets.

“Bus owners have refused to reduce the cashing levels and have maintained that drivers should hand the same amount as it was before the pandemic and this puts the drivers under pressure,” he stated.

Mr Mbewe says the association’s aim is to ensure that the health of the passengers is safeguarded.