9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa announces the removal of excise duty on diesel

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa announces the removal of excise duty on diesel
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa has announced the removal of excise duty on diesel while excise duty on petrol has been reduced to K0, 64 per liter from K2.07 to maintain the fuel pump prices.

Mr. Nkhuwa has disclosed that some oil marketing companies had threatened to increase fuel pump prices following the continued depreciation of the Kwacha which resulted in expensive fuel importation.

He says some oil marketing companies had also resorted to hoarding fuel thereby creating artificial shortages on the market.

Mr. Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the removal exercise duty and the zero-rating of VAT will cushion the shortage of fuel within a week.

Previous articleThe US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can be stopped-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa announces the removal of excise duty on diesel

Energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa has announced the removal of excise duty on diesel while excise duty on petrol has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Acquisition of the 100 % stake in Mopani Copper Mine by Government wins praise

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has commended government for acquiring a 100-percent stake in Mopani Copper Mine. Yesterday Government through ZCCM-IH acquired...
Read more

Mopani deal in simple terms

Economy editor - 11
Glencore has agreed to sell 90% of its shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines to the Government of Zambia(ZCCM-IH). At the completion of the transaction...
Read more

ZCTU calls on Government to recruitment more teachers

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) has appealed to the government to consider recruiting more teachers in Lukulu and Mitete districts in...
Read more

The Office of the Auditor General has began the Auditing of 2020 financial year

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Office of the Auditor General has announced the commencement of the auditing of accounts for the financial year ending 31st December 2020. Auditor General...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.