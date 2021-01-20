Energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa has announced the removal of excise duty on diesel while excise duty on petrol has been reduced to K0, 64 per liter from K2.07 to maintain the fuel pump prices.

Mr. Nkhuwa has disclosed that some oil marketing companies had threatened to increase fuel pump prices following the continued depreciation of the Kwacha which resulted in expensive fuel importation.

He says some oil marketing companies had also resorted to hoarding fuel thereby creating artificial shortages on the market.

Mr. Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the removal exercise duty and the zero-rating of VAT will cushion the shortage of fuel within a week.