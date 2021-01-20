Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, whilst Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman , and first person of colour to be sworn in as Vice President.
During his presidential speech, Biden recognized the more than 400,000 deaths in the US due to COVID-19, asking for a silent prayer. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez sang This Land is Your Land and Garth Brooks led the audience and viewers at home in Amazing Grace. The first national poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, read History Has Its Eyes on Us. Approximately 25,000 troops were deployed by the Department of Defense to help guard against threats.
Globalist agenda returns to table. Africa tighten your belt.
Congratulations
Congratulations ? to the President and his Vice President
We congratulate the both of them for their election. May they serve their people well
Well done!! May they serve their nation diligently.
Congratulations ??? to Joe and Harris
CONGRATULATIONS President Elect, Joe Biden. We know you as the equal rights fighter for the people of colour as a young Democrat Senator when during this time it was insane to stand up and speak for the people of colour.
And CONGRATULATIONS Vice President Kamala Harris on your appointment as the first woman, and the first person of colour to be sworn in as Vice President of the US of A.
I wish both of you the newly President Elect and the newly appointed Vice President of the US of A during your service not only to the US of A, and also to the ‘UN’ members.
Congratulations n it’s a great news in USA
Inonge was first black female vice president. Get facts right.