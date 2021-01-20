Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, whilst Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman , and first person of colour to be sworn in as Vice President.

During his presidential speech, Biden recognized the more than 400,000 deaths in the US due to COVID-19, asking for a silent prayer. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez sang This Land is Your Land and Garth Brooks led the audience and viewers at home in Amazing Grace. The first national poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, read History Has Its Eyes on Us. Approximately 25,000 troops were deployed by the Department of Defense to help guard against threats.