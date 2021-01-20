9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mine Workers Union of Zambia Welcomes Government’s 100% acquisition of Mopani Mine

By Chief Editor
41 views
14
Headlines Mine Workers Union of Zambia Welcomes Government's 100% acquisition of Mopani Mine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mine Workers Union of Zambia and the National Union of Mines and Allied Workers have Welcome Government’s 100% acquisition of Mopani Mine.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe said the acquisition of 100 percent shares in Mopani by ZCCM – IH comes as a relief to the mineworkers. Mr. Chewe thanked President Edgar Lungu for taking into consideration the plight of the workers. He said it is the desire of the workers that Government carefully scrutinizes potential equity partners for the Mine as it is a pillar of the country.

And National Union of Mines and Allied Workers President James Chansa said the mineworkers will support the candidature of President Lungu as he has listened to their plea.

Yesterday Glencore Plc has agreed to sell its stake in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to the Zambian government for $1.5 billion, but will get just $1 upfront. Once the deal is complete, Mopani will owe its previous owners $1.5 billion that will be repaid from sales and profits going forward. Glencore, will retain offtake rights for Mopani’s copper production until the debt has been paid.

UPND Parliamentary whip and Liuwa Member of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane
UPND Liuwa Member of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane

However, United Party for National Development (UPND) Mp and Former Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has told the UK’s Financial Times that the terms of the Mopani takeover meant that “history is repeating itself” with a mine nationalisation that was a bad deal for Zambians.

Dr Musokotwane said that Mopani would be devoting a share of revenue to pay off the Glencore debt.

“Whether Mopani makes profit or not, the first call on revenue is to pay Glencore. It is therefore easy to see that there will be times when core business activities in the mines will not be funded so that Glencore gets paid.”

Previous articleFuneral gatherings pose challenge in combating Covid-19
Next articleMopani deal in simple terms

14 COMMENTS

  3. Great. We are buying back what that crook hh sold to his imperial bosses for peanuts. I hate you upnd. I hate all upnd diasporans who will soon comment with their hate

    3
    2

  5. …reminds me of Scenes back then when relatives of the deceased would share the property, leaving the widow and Children practically blank and here it comes: the Uncle from mwankole village would pompously grab the fridge and deep-freezer, kumushi no malaiti!! fyesu kabili… 🙁

    1

  7. Pay back debts obtained recklessly to feed PF greed and corruption. Extra debt on acquisition of Mopani mine ‘Tayakamilubulule’ Nkongole still need to be paid back.

    2

  14. Dull PF cadres or Mineworkers Union representatives have conveniently forgotten the $1.5 billion Zambia will now owe to Glencore.
    Mopani(formally Nkana Mine) was privatized by Edith Nawakwi and Francis Kaunda for around $20 million.
    Now the PF are buying it back for $1.5 billion using debt when the country owes $27 billion.
    Next will hear that the PF have borrowed $1.5 billion from the Chinese Exim bank.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Bauleni mini hospital set as COVID-19 isolation centre

The Lusaka District Health Office has reactivated Bauleni Mini Hospital as a COVID-19 centre for patients with mild symptoms...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Fred M’membe has lost a defamation suit against Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe has lost a defamation suit against Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba in the Lusaka High Court. Lausaka High Court...
Read more

Zambia takes on $1.5 billion debt to acquire Glencore’s Mopani mine

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
ZCCM-IH has agreed to take over Glencore’s majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines in a $1.5 billion deal funded by debt, and will look...
Read more

Zambia will not shut down the economy as a way of fighting the pandemic-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
President Edgar Lungu has said that the government will not shut down the economy as a way of fighting the pandemic. Speaking yesterday when he...
Read more

COVID-19 vaccines will be verified before being administered-Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Government has reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccines which Zambia will receive are verified by credible sources. Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has disclosed this adding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.