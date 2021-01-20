Nkwazi have stunned Zesco United 1-0 in a midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Striker Christopher Zulu scored the goal via a penalty in the second half as Nkwazi posted only their third win of the season.

Zulu beat keeper Ian Ottieno from the spot in the 57th minute after referee Michael Lyalabi awarded Nkwazi a penalty when Simon Silwimba hackled Kenneth Kasanga in the box.

Nkwazi missed a chance to double the lead two minutes later when Kenneth Kasanga sent his shoot just over after beating advancing Ottieno.

Zesco had missed several chances prior to conceding.

The first clear chance fell on Thabani Kamusoko whose shot was stopped on the line by Nkwazi keeper Davy Kaumbwa after 12 minutes.

It was a well deserved victory for the Police side that moves from 15th to 8th place with 16 points from 12 matches played.

Meanwhile, Zesco who have missed a chance to reclaim to spot remain second on 22 points after playing 13 matches.