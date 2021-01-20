9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can be stopped-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News The US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Lungu opening the Patriotic Front Provincial conference in Western Province
FiLE: President Lungu opening the Patriotic Front Provincial conference in Western Province
President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need to deal with people who abuse social media to insult and abuse others.

President Lungu said that the United States of America has shown that those who abuse social media can be stopped from accessing it. The Head of state was responding to the clergy in Mafinga District who requested the government to regulate the usage of social media.

President Lungu said ZICTA and ICT experts should explore ways that will ensure that only those who use social media for the good of society are allowed, adding that Social media should not be used to promote violence and abuse of innocent people.

And President LUNGU said he will deploy more police officers to Mafinga in order to curb criminal activities. He said a group of youths calling themselves the JAMBAZI who are killing people will have to be stopped immediately.

President LUNGU said no one should take the life of another except God, the creator and urged the church to help government impart morals in young people.

And speaking on behalf of the Clergy Reverend LEONARD KALUBA called on government to regulate social media as it is affecting people’s morals in the district.

Reverend KALUBA said social media is eroding morals of young people.

He also called on government to quickly enhance the security in the area as alleged ritual killings cases by a group calling itself JAMBAZI have increased.

Previous articleAcquisition of the 100 % stake in Mopani Copper Mine by Government wins praise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can be stopped-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need to deal with people who abuse social media to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

ZEMA calls for Legal Sand Mining

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has called on people that want to venture into quarrying or sand mining to consult the agency on...
Read more

Lack of transport, fuel, airtime impedes Covid-19 follow-ups

General News Chief Editor - 6
A public health specialist at the Lusaka Province Health Office says inadequate vehicles, fuel and airtime have continued to pose a challenge in making...
Read more

Court sends 51-year old man to 7 years in jail with hard labour for illegal ivory possession

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Chinsali subordinate court has sentenced a 51-year-old poacher to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of 9.5 kilogrammes (kg) of...
Read more

Southern Province Minister pleased with zero tolerance to corruption stance taken by the judiciary

General News Chief Editor - 16
Government is pleased with the zero tolerance to corruption stance taken by the judiciary in the country. And the government has called on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.