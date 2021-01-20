President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need to deal with people who abuse social media to insult and abuse others.

President Lungu said that the United States of America has shown that those who abuse social media can be stopped from accessing it. The Head of state was responding to the clergy in Mafinga District who requested the government to regulate the usage of social media.

President Lungu said ZICTA and ICT experts should explore ways that will ensure that only those who use social media for the good of society are allowed, adding that Social media should not be used to promote violence and abuse of innocent people.

And President LUNGU said he will deploy more police officers to Mafinga in order to curb criminal activities. He said a group of youths calling themselves the JAMBAZI who are killing people will have to be stopped immediately.

President LUNGU said no one should take the life of another except God, the creator and urged the church to help government impart morals in young people.

And speaking on behalf of the Clergy Reverend LEONARD KALUBA called on government to regulate social media as it is affecting people’s morals in the district.

Reverend KALUBA said social media is eroding morals of young people.

He also called on government to quickly enhance the security in the area as alleged ritual killings cases by a group calling itself JAMBAZI have increased.