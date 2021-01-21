9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
General News
144 Choma FISP farmers yet to redeem inputs

By Chief Editor
Choma District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Robert Tembo has revealed that out of 25,364 farmers earmarked to receive farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for the 2020/2021 farming season, only 144 have not accessed the inputs.

Mr. Tembo has since called upon the remaining farmers to ensure that they visit their agro-dealers as soon as possible because inputs are available.

“These farmers are at liberty at any time to access these goods, but we will be very happy if they get these inputs as soon as possible,” he said.

He told ZANIS in Choma that it was the desire of government that all farmers fully utilise what is available in their FISP accounts saying some were in the habit of leaving a bit of money unused.

The DACO is however delighted that inputs were delivered in due time before the onset of the rain season.

Mr. Tembo is confident that the timely delivery of inputs, coupled with the good rainfall received so far, will subsequently promote food security in the district.

Meanwhile, government has supplied 600 litres of pesticides meant to eliminate army worms in affected areas in Choma.

Speaking in an interview, Farm Management Officer in the department of agriculture Kalima Nkame disclosed that about 10 hectares of fields in Choma have been invaded by army worms.

Mr. Nkame said the distribution of the chemicals will commerce as soon as they receive information from camp officers on the percentage of damage caused.

“We are getting information from our camp officers concerning the percentage of damage caused. It is on that basis that we will be able to distribute chemicals,” he said.

