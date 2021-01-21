The Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) has urged political candidates not to shun political debates forums ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.
In an interview with ZANIS, PSAZ President Joe Ndambwe said the political debate forums are the best way for candidates to reach out to the general public, due to the limitation in time, due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Ndambwe expressed concern, noting that some candidates shun debates at every level and proposed that in future a law should be introduced that compels political parties to be represented by their candidates during debates.
“If we have a law that regulates the debates, it will be easy for candidates to participate,” he said.
The PSAZ president said at the moment it is very difficult to compile candidates to participate in debates, adding that it is just a moral call for the candidates to participate on their own.
Mr Ndambwe explained that the association will also provide forums on which candidates will be able to showcase their manifesto, ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.
He said the association is putting in modalities and will look to collaborate with other stakeholders like the Electoral commission of Zambia, media institutions, and universities.
The Association President further appealed to the general public to follow the debates in order to acquaint themselves with the type of candidates who will work with them to grow the country economically.
I doubt
Story izibika
It’s important to bring these debates for the public to know which candidate has better ideas
Just say PF.
we know they are the only candidates who runs away
A lawyer who can’t debate.
Manyengo, non of them presents then won, some not even a single seat in parliamentary , councilorship or mayoral, are these political parties or non givernmental organisation or gay grouping.?
Wasting tvs airtime.
We need these debates cause they help us in seeing what these politicians ideologies are
PF have no respect for such programs as they know their votes don’t come from electorates but they know themselves.
Evangelist Saviour MK it could be that most of them can not converse apart from the insults we hear them hurling on social media
Chilufya Kaunga you are very right Sir, I was shocked how Sunday Chanda was silenced on Coasta’s interview by Mubita Nawa, now what more a candidate?
Do debates bring anything concrete in the midst of ignorance?May be they should not only be restricted to queen’s language.Most of our citizens cannot even understand the word ”debate”
Pa Ground ba Ne Pa Ground
If someone can’t host a press conference or face a free press can he surely debate
We know the ones that will not attend thinking they are God’s because of their current position with their minions cheering them on.
Which normal adult still requires political debates at this moment? I radicalise proactively that radical adults are now resolved already because we know these so called candidates for a while now so it’s anathemic for normal adults in this era to still envisage having political debates unless such a person isnt in Zambia proactively.
If PF does not attend, UPND should not too
But Zambian voters say the opposite by how they vote. The absentees are the ones who get voted.
I hope as a nation we can seek accountability from leaders.
This is why we ended with empty promises look at empty slot but claimed they won the elections, today it’s dununa reverse
When is it goin to be? I hope questions from the audience will be allowed.. these politicisns need serious grilling. Dying to tie their lies to their mouths..
Pf has no one to represent them (failures)
Lazy Lungu can’t debate..he would cry on stage!!
Alibe data azataba!