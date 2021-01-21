9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Do not shun political debates, politicians told

By Chief Editor
The Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) has urged political candidates not to shun political debates forums ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

In an interview with ZANIS, PSAZ President Joe Ndambwe said the political debate forums are the best way for candidates to reach out to the general public, due to the limitation in time, due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ndambwe expressed concern, noting that some candidates shun debates at every level and proposed that in future a law should be introduced that compels political parties to be represented by their candidates during debates.

“If we have a law that regulates the debates, it will be easy for candidates to participate,” he said.

The PSAZ president said at the moment it is very difficult to compile candidates to participate in debates, adding that it is just a moral call for the candidates to participate on their own.

Mr Ndambwe explained that the association will also provide forums on which candidates will be able to showcase their manifesto, ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

He said the association is putting in modalities and will look to collaborate with other stakeholders like the Electoral commission of Zambia, media institutions, and universities.

The Association President further appealed to the general public to follow the debates in order to acquaint themselves with the type of candidates who will work with them to grow the country economically.

